F1 25 Takes The Racing Series Back To PC VR This May

F1 25 takes the annual racing series back to the grid this May, featuring optional PC VR support once more.

Marking the fourth major title with official PC VR support, EA Sports and Codemasters officially revealed the next entry in its racing series. F1 25 features the third installment for its story mode with 'Braking Point 3', continuing the narrative of Konnersport seen across F1 2021 and F1 23. There's also an F1 movie tie-in and an updated 'My Team' mode, the latter adding a new 'Owner Perks' system that lets you specialize in specific areas of team management.

The Steam page confirms that a further deep dive going into additional gameplay enhancements will take place in April, though a specific date for this presentation is unknown. With PC VR support, nothing else is mentioned beyond the 'VR Supported' tag and a list of supported headsets in the system requirements.

Before today's reveal trailer, EA Sports also revealed this year's cover stars. The 'Standard Edition' features three different stars: Oscar Piastri for McLaren, Carlos Sainz Jr. for Williams, and rookie driver Ollie Bearman for Haas. Elsewhere, the 'Iconic Edition' - which replaces the previous Championship Edition naming - features Lewis Hamilton for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Anyone purchasing the Iconic Edition for $80 will get three days early access on May 27. This also includes the F1 75 Celebration Pack and a time trial collection of 2025 season liveries for anyone who also owns the previous entry, F1 24. Formula 3 driver icons, a bumper pack with additional items, and a one-month subscription for F1 TV Pro (USA only) are also included.

F1 25 - Standard Edition will arrive on May 30 for $60, and that's coming on Steam with optional PC VR support.