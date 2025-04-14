Prepare Your Torches As Subterranean Horror Game Tunnels Reaches Quest Soon

Tunnels, the underground horror exploration game, will arrive on Quest next month.

Developed by Nomad Monkey, Tunnels is a VR horror game that plunges players deep underground into a maze of abandoned mine shafts and tunnels, tasked with finding a way out. Throughout the labyrinth of claustrophobic spaces, players must clamber down cliffs, zipline over chasms, and listen to their survival instincts in hopes of evading the monsters dotted around the caverns and making their grand escape. Check out some gameplay of Tunnels below:

Tunnels will launch on Quest with a free-to-play multiplayer mode, alongside a trial of its paid single-player mode. Multiplayer mode allows players to team up with three additional strangers or friends and tackle the underground together. Here, you can also dress up their avatar with accessories to stand out from their teammates while they brave the depths.

The full single-player mode can be purchased as DLC for $14.99 USD, which promises a narrative-driven plunge “into suffocating darkness” as you rely on a lone voice over the radio to survive.

Tunnels was recently featured in the Ruff Talk VR Showcase earlier this month, and we covered further announcements in the showcase. That included a launch window reveal for the upcoming strategy game Vestiges: Fallen Tribes, and a DLC reveal for the Viking rhythm game, Ragnarock.

Tunnels will be available on Meta Quest headsets from May 15, and the multiplayer preview is currently live.