Retro Atari Remake I, Robot Is Out Now On PlayStation VR2

Atari and Jeff Minter's remake of classic arcade shooter I, Robot is now available on PlayStation VR2.

Revealed back in February, I, Robot is a new retro revival by veteran publisher Atari with Jeff Minter's UK-based studio Llamasoft. Featuring 55 levels, unique bonus stages, procedural music and online leaderboards, this arcade-like game sees you play as an ox-headed robot determined to outwit the all-seeing eye within a psychedelic kaleidoscopic visualizer.

During GDC 2025, our video producer Don Hopper interviewed Atari while going hands-on with the PlayStation VR2 version. We're aiming to bring you our full impressions as soon as we can, but until then, you can watch the interview above to learn more.

The original I, Robot game first appeared in 1983, which was designed by the Missile Command and Tempest creator, David Theurer. This new remake is available on most flatscreen platforms, though there's no news on a Quest release or VR support for the PS4 or Steam versions.

I, Robot is available now for $14.99 on PlayStation VR2 and flatscreen platforms.