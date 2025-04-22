Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Review-In-Progress — A Unique Strategic Board Game

First available on Steam Early Access, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes enters full release this week on PC VR and Quest with plenty of strategic board game action. Read on for our ongoing thoughts.

Greeted by an eye-catching CGI cutscene, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes explains how the world arrived at its current fragile state. With a brief overview of water becoming scarce due to a severe drought, it's now become exclusively obtainable through a life-or-death board game called Vestiges. This brief premise allows for the game's real bread and butter to flourish: its increasingly complex board game mechanics.

The Facts



What is it?: A tabletop strategy board game with story and PvP modes.

Platforms: Quest,

Release Date: April 24, 2025 (Full Release)

Developer: WanadevStudio

Each turn consists of two phases: positioning your cards in the desert landscape and throwing a die to signal the game, so the battle can continue. Putting each battalion on the field costs a determined amount of energy that is given on each turn. It's a moderate amount that does not allow for much use, so it's important to carefully choose which card to apply. Forming a strategy with three well-placed troops rather than one godlike entity that could be easily overrun by the enemy can be better.

Screenshot captured by UploadVR on Quest 3

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is an Autobattler where your main focus is on your card's abilities and the foes you will be facing in combat. Accessing your cards, dice and seeing the number of phases on each mission is implemented intuitively by looking at your left wrist. A welcome detail is how the cards all have a three-dimensional look to them, resembling a holographic foil akin to rare trading cards in games of that ilk.

After strategically placing each of your armies on the diorama, vertically or horizontally, throwing the dice sets the autobattling in motion. It's entertaining to see how your troops behave, as it feels like there is an element of chance at play. At times, winning a battle by the skin of your teeth with one soldier standing, or at others by obliterating the competition thanks to a well-placed ballista, the open-ended combat engagement allows for different playstyles to thrive.

Starting with a set amount of enemy units in the first phase and progressively adding more as your campaign succeeds in each battle, your set units will respawn after each turn. Cards like Tactical Retreat let you remove soldiers that may not be as effective against different types of enemies during a new round. Considering each mission has a distinctive map layout, knowing how to use it to your advantage can tip the scales of battle.

0:00 / 0:32 1× A battle phase in Vestiges: Fallen Tribes recorded by UploadVR on Quest 3

Dropping the dice in one of the latter turns with your army, now in the dozens, is undeniably enjoyable as you clash with the enemy, applying new tactics and earning a victory after failing to obtain it. On a much smaller scale, fans of RTS games like Starcraft or Age of Mythology will feel right at home with the mechanics in Vestiges: Fallen Tribes. Knowing which battalion to deploy is half the battle usually, especially so in the latter part of the game. Some missions require careful strategizing, and considering there are no difficulty options, paying attention to every variable pays off in the long term.

From basic infantry like gladiators who rush foes to protectors that defend from snipers at the map's edge, there is a rich amount of options to engage with across each fight. Heavy artillery with slow movement, but more damage is unlocked later on. Buildings that spawn new troops so you do not run out of soldiers in an encounter cost more energy, but open up new possibilities with a well-placed healer. Finally, each tribe has a godlike beast that can be summoned at the end of certain battles, which can turn proceedings in your favor.

Screenshot captured by UploadVR on Quest 3

Story Mode naturally expands the initial cutscene shown, with much more in-depth tales of how the three tribes in this unforgiving world arrived at this conflict. Throughout 21 story missions, the world of Vestiges: Fallen Tribes takes shape via brief snippets before each mission. Every couple of quests delivers more narrated cutscenes, while each tribe - known as the Adrariis, Illustran, and Amonset - is characterized by its god, one more cutthroat than the other. With only one room to play in, though, the lack of environment variety means the game’s depth relies solely on its strategic gameplay mechanics, making it a missed opportunity for increased worldbuilding and lore.

Comfort As a tabletop VR game, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is approachable for all kinds of players and can only be played seated. Everything can be zoomed in or out, or rotated with your hands, and card deployment is directed by simply pointing. A left-handed toggle mode for accessibility and movement sensitivity are the only adjustments available.

The extensive main missions and mixing and matching of custom decks and cards are strong out of the gate, but clever implementation of its unique mechanics has only room to grow. There also appears to be an emphasis on the matchmaking mode that Vestiges: Fallen Tribes offers. Leaderboards, stats of your wins and encounters, and personalizing your online profile are on full display.

The longevity of its PvP community will be interesting to follow, though we were unable to find a PvP match on Quest during the pre-release period, hence why this is currently an unscored review-in-progress. We'll update this review once we've had that chance.

Screenshot captured by UploadVR on Quest 3

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes Review-In-Progress - Final Verdict

To deliver a consistently engaging tabletop game with intuitive pick up and play mechanics that only get deeper as you progress is no easy feat. Vestiges: Fallen Tribes is a VR experience that will satisfy those craving a strategy-laden campaign without the need to sink hundreds of hours into it. And that alone might be appealing enough for some with not much spare time on their hands. We'll be back soon once we've had the chance to try out the multiplayer mode.

UploadVR uses a 5-Star rating system for our game reviews – you can read a breakdown of each star rating in our review guidelines. As a review-in-progress, this is currently unscored, and we'll revisit this review following further updates.