Eerie Walking Sim POOLS Gets Free PC VR Update Next Month

Unnerving walking simulator POOLS VR invites you to explore its eerie waters next month on PC VR.

Released last year as a flatscreen Steam game, we've known for a while that POOLS from developer Tensori is getting official PC VR support following previous beta testing last year. Described as a suspenseful walking simulator with no monsters or jump scares, you'll explore liminal spaces inspired by the backrooms that “can feel oppressive at times by invoking fears of getting lost, the dark” and tight spaces. Arriving on May 30, here's the previous gameplay trailer.

0:00 / 0:57 1×

While we missed the initial PC VR release date announcement last month, Tensori reconfirmed its launch date plans alongside yesterday's addition of the new 'Chapter 0' level. This free new level is unlocked after completing every other chapter, while other changes alongside this major update include new Steam achievements and various bug fixes.

As for the previously confirmed PlayStation VR2 release, that version is still on the way, but it won't arrive alongside the Steam release. The developer reconfirmed that it's coming “later this year” to Sony's headset, alongside plans for iOS and flatscreen PS5 launches.

An exact release date remains unknown for PlayStation VR2, while PC VR support officially reaches Steam as a free update on May 30.