Wade Into Pools In PlayStation VR2 Headsets Next Year

The eerie setting of water-filled Pools VR is coming to PlayStation VR2 headsets in 2025.

Earlier this year the developers behind the popular Steam title revealed their SteamVR trailer with UploadVR. Now in the UploadVR Showcase, the studio is confirming a PlayStation VR2 version is also on the way in 2025.

The flatscreen version carries "overwhelmingly positive" reviews over its lifetime with its straightforward premise of being an eerie "walking simulator" and unnerving water-filled locales with no monsters. As described on Steam with a beta of the VR version available now:

Walking simulator. Explore, admire and listen. Uncanny. Relaxing. Unnerving. Eerie. Immersive. No monsters chasing you or jumping towards at your screen, but can feel oppressive at times by invoking fears of getting lost, the dark, tight spaces and liminal space architecture. Inspired by backrooms

0:00 / 0:45 1×

The full release of Pools VR for Steam and PlayStation VR2 headsets is scheduled for sometime in 2025.

You can check out the full trailer and more reveals from the UploadVR Showcase in the full video below. We had entries from Walkabout Mini Golf, Vertigo 2, I Am Cat, Airspace Defender, Smash Drums and many more: