Animal Rescue Puzzler Bearly Escape Enters Early Access This May

Bearly Escape, an Early Access claw-machine puzzler, will launch this May on SteamVR and Quest 3.

Developed by Time Traveller, Bearly Escape is a puzzle game where players explore a hazy forest called Everwood searching for their missing dog, Robin. During this search, you'll find the twisted labs of the game's villain, Dr. Kidd, which are packed with stolen animals. Using a specialized drone and your wits, you're tasked with freeing the confined creatures and guiding them to safety through trap-filled platforming levels.

Reveal trailer

“Bearly Escape provides an immersive experience like no other by combining cinematic storytelling with engaging interactive VR gameplay,” explained Time Traveller Founder Kelvin Hou, in a prepared statement. “The team is dedicated to polishing every detail before Early Access, and we can’t wait to share more exciting news about Bearly Escape.”

Across Bearly Escape, you can find eight laboratories and up to 40 animals needing assistance. Time Traveller also explained that multiple solutions exist for each platforming level, so players can return to try again and sniff out more rewards once they've completed the story. Each level also features leaderboards, and you can earn additional rewards by rescuing animals.

Bearly Escape will arrive in Early Access on Steam and the Quest 3 family on May 1 for $14.99.

