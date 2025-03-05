Stratogun PC VR Hands-On: Arcade Shmup Mixes Super Stardust Ultra & Geometry Wars

Stratogun feels like a mix of Super Stardust Ultra and Geometry Wars, and we tried the PC VR demo before this month's launch.

While the golden age of arcade shoot 'em ups was before my time, I've played considerable catch up over the years, counting Ikaruga, Gradius, Star Soldier, Sky Force Reloaded and Radiant Silvergun among my long-term favorites. In my search for modern takes on the classic genre, Numskull Games and Horsefly immediately caught my eye with Stratogun in last week's Steam Next Fest.

Pitched as a nostalgic flatscreen shoot 'em up, Stratogun sees you fighting enemies across spherical levels reminiscent of Super Stardust Ultra VR - sans the first person Invasion Mode, anyway. Using a wireframe neon-soaked aesthetic, I went hands-on with Stratogun's VR supported demo for about 40 mins, using my Quest 3 via Virtual Desktop with an Xbox Series gamepad.

Let's get one thing out of the way first; PC VR support doesn't add a tremendous amount to the gameplay here. You're viewing the action take place like you would on flatscreen platforms but with some added visual flair enhanced by VR's sense of presence. It's more of a nice bonus if you've already got a headset, one that complements the presentation.

For me, it's enough that I'd prefer to use a VR headset compared to playing the flatscreen version. Watching visual effects appear around you after destroying targets is a small but welcome touch, and VR support lets me shut off the outside world to just focus on what's in front of me. I'd argue this is the more enjoyable way to play.

Stratogun's premise is straightforward, but that doesn't make it any less intense. From asteroids to enemy traps, you're tasked with shooting your way through these swarms and staying alive long enough to reach the area's boss. The score multiplier provides a strong incentive to take defensive action as if you get hit, that multiplier immediately drops back to zero.

You'll lose the score multiplier but this isn't a one-hit kill scenario with extra lives. Your ship can withstand several attacks, helpfully indicating your health through color coordination by going from green to yellow to red before dying. This wouldn't be the most visually accessible approach on its own, so I'm pleased your armor level is also highlighted on the left side through the UI.

Enemies and asteroids will often drop various power-ups, enhancing your ship's weapons or providing bombs that helpfully destroy everything in close range. The last one is certainly useful in a pinch when you're surrounded, though a limited supply saw me clutching onto those until the very end.

Screenshot taken by UploadVR on March 2, 2025.

It's an engagingly fast-paced game that taps into that competitive arcade game spirit well, one where a small mistake can cost you dearly. Reaching the first boss took several attempts and while I successfully beat it on my first go after getting there, the second area quickly defeated me before I reached another boss. Stratogun doesn't adopt a roguelite approach where some upgrades permanently stay with you, it's back to square one after being defeated.

As I continued playing, I could feel myself getting into the “one more try” mentality that's only encouraged by the online leaderboards. Coming 25th on my best run left me feeling accomplished. This isn't the most revolutionary idea but if you're after some old-school thrills, Stratogun offers a fun time. Because PC VR support is limited, we probably won't give this a full review at launch. Still, the shoot 'em up fan in me enjoyed what I've tried, and I'll be back for the full game.

Stratogun launches this month on flatscreen platforms and PC VR. The VR supported Steam demo remains available on a separate store page.