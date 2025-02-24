Retro-Inspired Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Stratogun Will Launch With PC VR Support Later This Year

Numskull Games is partnering with developers Horsefly for Stratogun, a nostalgic flatscreen shoot 'em up launching with VR support later this year.

Inspired by the neon-soaked arcade shoot 'em ups of the 80s, Stratogun challenges players to fight through waves of wireframe enemies while competing for top spots on the game's leaderboard. The longer you survive rounds of aerial assault, the more points you rack up, which translates directly into experience points that can be used to upgrade your gear and earn new perks to bolster your fighting offensive on future runs.

In an accompanying trailer, we can see a ship navigating hazardous globes full of bullet hell projectiles and racking up multipliers to the tune of a pounding synth-heavy soundtrack.

Stratogun is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC, with VR support available on Steam. On the Steam Page, Horsefly describes Stratogun as 'an ultra-fast space shooter with tight controls' and explains the fast-paced gameplay as 'easy to pick up, but very difficult to master.'

You can test that later this year when Stratogun launches on PC and consoles. Alternatively, you can check it out ahead of its release via the official Steam Next Fest demo, which includes VR support and is available now.