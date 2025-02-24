Steam Next Fest - February 2025 Brings PC VR Space Shooters, Puzzle Games & More

Steam Next Fest kicks off its latest edition today with two dozen PC VR demos, ranging from space shooters to puzzle games.

Now live until next week, Steam Next Fest is back with its February 2025 edition to celebrate upcoming games. On PC VR, these include puzzle sandbox strategy game Wet VR from SUPER HYPER MEGA (Noun Town, Project Aeroes), which is currently free on Quest. Retro-style arcade shoot-em-up Stratogun has optional PC VR support in the demo, while other notable games include futuristic fitness game Sportvida Cyberdash and VR vet simulator Pets & Stuff.

You can also find Golden Kingdom VR, a tech demo from Tunermaxx (Rainbow Reactor, Snow Scout) that the studio states is designed to push the graphical capabilities of high-end PCs. Using Unreal Engine 5 with both Lumen and Nanite implemented, this upcoming open world action RPG also utilizes world partition while promising photorealistic graphics.

A brand-new demo is available for Lushfoil Photography Sim but while the main game promises optional PC VR support, we're currently unsure if that extends to the Steam demo. It promises “true-to-life recreations” across various worldwide locations, and that's now confirmed to be launching on April 15 on PC and flatscreen consoles.

The full list can be found here with two dozen PC VR games mentioned, and our recommended highlights are based on preview access provided before today's event kicked off. As such, some demos may not be available yet, while others may have delays in getting the demo build ready.

With that all said, here are some PC VR highlights we've spotted so far.

Steam Next Fest - February 2025 edition is now live until March 3, ending at 10am PT.