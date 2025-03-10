VR Roguelike Quantum Threshold Makes Your Wheelchair Your Greatest Strength

Quantum Threshold is an accessibility-focused VR roguelike shooter that turns your wheelchair into your greatest weapon.

Created by Finnish studio Vaki Games, Quantum Threshold promises a cyberpunk-themed narrative using wheelchair-based locomotion designed specifically for seated play. With this post-apocalyptic world overrun by rogue AI “Techno Wraiths,” you portray a surviving wheelchair user who seeks an escape across “ever-evolving” levels.

Both traversal and battles use an upgradeable wheelchair, where you can unlock “game-breaking” weapons and modules inspired by Risk of Rain 2 and Left 4 Dead. Loot is randomized across each run, enemies will gradually evolve, while permanent upgrades are also obtainable.

“We wanted to prove that seated VR can deliver the same adrenaline rush—no compromises. Your wheelchair isn’t a limitation; it’s your greatest weapon,” said Teemu Jyrkinen, Creative Director at Vaki Games in a prepared statement.

Quantum Threshold arrives on May 22 on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR. The studio also confirmed that a limited-time closed beta sign-up will open at a later date for select platforms.