Badminton Time VR Nets A PS VR2 Launch Next Month

Badminton Time VR, a multiplayer arcade sports game, confirmed a PlayStation VR2 release date next month.

Developed by Belgian studio Fishing Cactus, Badminton Time VR is a family-friendly multiplayer sports game that initially released as a flatscreen title on Nintendo Switch. Previously launched on Quest last November, co-publishers Decathlon and Perp Games confirmed the VR edition is now heading to PlayStation VR2 on June 17.

Featuring various courts ranging from the North Pole, a tropical island and a PS VR2 exclusive 'Mini Europe' map, Badminton Time VR can be played solo, against AI opponents or in online multiplayer across 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Your avatars are customizable with different outfits and racket designs, and different mini-games are also included.

Alongside a more realistic mode focused purely on the titular racket sport, Badminton Time VR features an arcade mode too. That provides power ups such as ghost shuttlecocks your opponent can't see, an octopus that obscures your vision, wind manipulation to make the shuttlecock's trajectory unpredictable, and more.

Badminton Time VR reaches PlayStation VR2 digitally on June 17, followed by a physical edition on July 11. It's available now on Quest.