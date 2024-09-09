You can now share your first person view during video calls in Messenger on Quest headsets.

View sharing during calls is becoming a standard feature of mixed reality headsets and smart glasses. Apple Vision Pro owners can share their view during FaceTime calls, and Ray-Ban Meta glasses owners can share their view in WhatsApp and Messenger calls.

Now Messenger on Horizon OS can do this too, though the feature doesn't appear to be available in WhatsApp.

The Messenger app for Horizon OS has also been updated to be landscape and resizeable, whereas previously Quest had the portrait-only smartphone version of the app.

Others on the call see exactly what you see, including both passthrough and virtual content such as 2D windows and VR games, though any DRM-protected content such as Netflix will not appear.

While view sharing you're unable to take screenshots or videos, nor can you cast the headset to a TV or phone, so we aren't able to show you footage of the new feature in action.

Of course, what Apple Vision Pro also offers in video calls that Quest doesn't is the ability to appear as a virtual avatar. Over a year ago a Meta executive said the company was working on this, but the feature has yet to ship.

It's possible Meta may share updates on this at Meta Connect, set for September 25-26.