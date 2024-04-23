Ray-Ban Meta Glasses now have a third style option, first-person view sharing in WhatsApp & Messenger calls, and look-and-ask visual AI in the US & Canada.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses launched at Connect 2023. They're first-person camera glasses that let you capture hands-free first-person photos and videos, take phone calls, listen to music, or livestream your view to Instagram.

In the US & Canada the other headline feature is Meta AI, a conversational assistant you can talk to by saying "Hey Meta". Meta AI is much more advanced than the current Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, because it's powered by Meta's Llama series of large language models (LLMs), the same kind of technology that powers ChatGPT. However, like other LLMs it can occasionally be subject to hallucinations, and it currently lacks the smart home integrations traditional digital assistants have.

Mark Zuckerberg recently said on a podcast that Meta has seen huge demand for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and is selling them as fast as it can make them. At the time of writing, many variants are currently out of stock awaiting resupply.

Meta AI With Vision (US & Canada Only)

From today, Meta AI is no longer limited to speech input. It can now also answer queries about what you're looking at or the last photo you took.

This multimodal AI capability has many potential use cases, such as identifying a plant or animal, answering questions about what you're cooking, suggesting a caption for a photo, or even translating a poster or sign in another language.

Example of Meta AI translating a poster.

Meta AI with Vision was previously available as an early access beta to a "limited number" of users, but is now rolling out for all US & Canada owners.

First-Person View Sharing In Video Calls

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been able to livestream your view to Instagram since launching. From today, they can also stream your view on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger video calls.

While on a WhatsApp or Messenger call on your phone, if your glasses are connected you'll see a new button to start streaming your view. Alternatively, you can double-pres the physical button on the glasses.



Meta says view sharing in WhatsApp and Messenger video calls is "rolling out gradually", so it may take some time until it's available to each owner.

New Skyler Style & Headliner Options

Ray-Ban Meta glasses launched with two available styles, Wayfarer and Headliner.

Skyler in Shiny Chalky Gray with Gradient Cinnamon Pink lenses.

Today EssilorLuxottica is introducing a third style option called Skyler, which it says is inspired by its 1960s archive, "an era of iconic jet-set style".

Like Headliner though, Skyler is only available in the Standard size, so isn't suitable for larger faces. Wayfarer, in contrast, is also available in a Large size.

EssilorLuxottica is also introducing a "low bridge fit" variant of the Headliner style, which will be available in Shiny Black with Polar G15 Lenses. Meta says this low bridge fit is for "if your glasses tend to slide down your nose, sit too low on your face, or press on your cheeks".

Various styles of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Five more color variants will be released this summer:

Skyler in Shiny Caramel with Polar Brown Lenses

Skyler in Shiny Black with Polar G15 Lenses

Wayfarer in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions® Watermelon Red Lenses

Headliner in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions® Saffron Yellow Lenses

Headliner Low Bridge Fit in Shiny Warm Stone with Transitions® Dark Green Lenses

Finally, a limited edition "Scuderia Ferrari colorway" variant of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will be released tomorrow for the Miami Grand Prix 2024.