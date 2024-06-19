Ultraleap Demos Meta's Ray-Ban Glasses With All-Day Hand Tracking Sensor Added

Ultraleap is at Augmented World Expo in Long Beach demonstrating a path to all-day gestural recognition with low power consumption required to keep it ready all day.

The 3D-printed housing for a downward-facing event sensor is connected by wire to a Raspberry Pi Zero and battery pack. With direct platform integration, only the event sensor would be required to track hand gestures. Matt Tullis, VP of XR at Ultraleap, explains the idea is to "enable gestural input for all-day long wear for AR glasses, smart glasses, smart frames."

I noticed some missed gestures in the demo and implementing sensors like these directly into a headset would probably require another sensor installed on the other side to see left-hand movements.

Back in May, Ultraleap announced an upgrade to its industry-leading hand tracking technology called Hyperion, with high-power and low-power modes mentioned at the time. There's a growing list of partners looking to embrace hand tracking as a built-in solution for both glasses and headsets, and Ultraleap has had a challenging path working around headset makers trying to develop their own solutions. Now with Hyperion, the Leap Motion 2 add-on controller and OpenXR support, Ultraleap is readying itself to power a new generation of head-mounted devices with gestural input and hand tracking.