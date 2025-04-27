Some Meta employees are working weekends to ship the company's smart glasses with a HUD in October, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

The Verge, The Information, The Financial Times, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have all previously reported that Meta intends to release smart glasses with a small heads-up display (HUD) in late 2025, codenamed Hypernova.

Earlier this month, Gurman reported specific features and details of Hypernova, including a planned price of "over $1000 and as high as $1300 to $1400", and the inclusion of Meta's long-in-development sEMG neural wristband for finger gesture controls.

Now, in the latest edition of his weekly newsletter, Gurman reports that shipping Hypernova in October is Meta's top hardware priority.

According to Gurman, Hypernova has "a slight risk" of being delayed, and thus Meta managers have told employees to "accelerate" their work —including, in some cases, working weekends.

Gurman also says that Apple's competing smart glasses, which he previously said could launch around 2027, are codenamed N50, and like the Ray-Ban Meta glasses will have a strong focus on visual multimodal AI, which Apple brands Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16.

Meta Connect 2025 will take place from September 17, and we expect Meta to announce Hypernova as a product and open preorders at this event for shipping in October — assuming it doesn't get delayed.