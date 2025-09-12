Meta Overhauls Quest's TV App To Be A Hub For Streaming Content

Meta overhauled Quest's TV app as a hub for streaming content, both flatscreen and immersive, and removed all user-uploaded videos.

Originally known as Oculus TV, then Meta Quest TV, and now simply TV, the app previously fully focused on 180° and 360° content, including user-uploaded videos.

Screenshot of the old Meta Quest TV app, from UploadVR reader A Lionlike Mane .

Earlier this year, Meta emailed all creators with videos on the platform to inform them that their videos would soon be unavailable, and would be deleted on September 22. The company recommended migrating them to YouTube in advance of the deadline.

Now, the TV app has been completely revamped.

While it still shows select professionally produced 180° and 360° video content, such as Red Bull's Touching the Sky and The Faceless Lady, it now focuses just as much on flatscreen streaming content from Amazon Prime Video and Comcast's Peacock.

Mock screenshots of the new Horizon OS TV app, from Meta.

It features a sleek new design with seven tabs: Home, Movies, TV Shows, Immersive, Sports, Music, and Watchlist:

The Movies and TV Shows tabs are populated by content from Prime Video and Peacock. None of this content plays within the TV app, to be clear. It simply acts as a hub collating recommended content, and clicking on any will bring you to said content in the Prime Video and Peacock apps.

The Immersive tab features a combination of links to Horizon Worlds concerts and in-app 180° and 360° content from partners like TARGO, Red Bull, Tested, and SNL.

The Sports tab is populated by livestreams and sports movies and documentaries from Prime Video and Peacock. As with Movies and TV Shows, these are links to the content that will open in the app for the platform.

The Music tab is a combination of links to currently-running Horizon Worlds concerts, in-app 180° and 360° recordings of past concerts, and links to Amazon Music content.

The Watchlist tab, as you might expect, shows content that you've added to your watchlist.

0:00 / 1:16 1× Footage by UploadVR of the new Horizon OS TV app.

While the app has 180° and 360° tags to mark immersive content, it doesn't distinguish between 2D and 3D.

Last year, Meta and James Cameron announced an exclusive multi-year partnership to help bring significantly more 3D video content to Quest headsets, and earlier this year The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta was "courting" Hollywood firms including Disney and A24, offering "millions of dollars" to provide "episodic and stand-alone immersive video based on well-known intellectual property". The Horizon OS TV app overhaul may be laying the foundations for browsing this future content.

Meta Connect 2025 takes place next week, and it's possible the company will have more to share on its TV app strategy then.