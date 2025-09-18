Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema For Quest 3 Will Show M3GAN With Special Effects

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema for Quest 3 will let you watch M3GAN and The Black Phone with immersive special effects.

Blumhouse is the studio behind the biggest horror movie franchises of the 21st century, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Sinister, The Purge, Split, Get Out, M3GAN, and the cinema adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Earlier this year, Blumhouse released a Horrorverse world in Horizon Worlds, with social experiences based on M3GAN, The Purge, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and more.

Now, at Meta Connect 2025, it has announced its own Quest 3 app, called Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema.

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema

The app, which will be available only in the US, will let Quest owners watch M3GAN and The Black Phone on a large virtual display in custom environments where immersive effects "spill from the screen".

This isn't a new idea. The app Relic has explored this with short clips, for example. But as far as we're aware, it will be the first time a VR app legally and officially delivers these kinds of effects for a full movie.

Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema is coming "soon" to Quest 3 and Quest 3S.