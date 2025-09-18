Meta Horizon Studio Will AI-Generate Just About Anything For Horizon Worlds

Meta Horizon Studio, the new name for Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor, is getting an upgraded AI Assistant that can generate or change just about anything.

Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor is a flatscreen Windows PC application Meta released in early access in February , alongside deprecating the in-VR creation tools of Horizon Worlds. The editor offers the ability to import 3D assets, images, and sound files, place them in a 3D landscape, and implement game logic and other functionality using TypeScript, a popular offshoot of JavaScript. These worlds are then immediately playable and multiplayer-capable in Horizon Worlds.

Throughout the year, Meta has rapidly integrated more and more AI generation features in the editor, which it will soon rebrand to Horizon Studio. In the US, UK, Canada, EU, Australia, New Zealand, creators can AI-generate 3D meshes, textures, skyboxes, sound effects, ambient audio, TypeScript, and islands.

Last month, Meta also launched Creator Assistant, an AI agent capable of performing many development tasks. For example, if you tell Creator Assistant “Make a door that opens when a button is pressed”, the agent will find a door and button in the Asset Library, place them in the world, set their properties, and write and attach TypeScript to make the button open the door.

But ironically, the current Creator Assistant cannot leverage the other generative AI tools of the editor. This means that when asked to make/construct/create/build something, it will look for existing assets in the Asset Library, not AI-generate new ones.

Meta Horizon Studio's upgraded AI Assistant will change that. Meta says it will be able to AI generate entire worlds, specific assets, and exactly what gameplay mechanics you want, in a matter of minutes.

Horizon's AI Assistant will even be able to generate custom NPCs, not just the Meta Avatar based NPCs that Horizon has today. And as with the current Horizon Worlds AI NPCs, users will be able to naturally talk with them, and creators will be able to give them background context of the world state, as well as dynamic knowledge of ongoing events.

The world creators build in Horizon Studio will leverage the new Horizon Engine, which replaces the Unity runtime of Horizon Worlds for, according to Meta, 4x faster loading and 100+ users in the same instance.

If the shipping tech lives up to Meta's promises, it could bring the barrier to entry for creating interactive social VR worlds lower than ever, and reduce the minimum time needed from hours to minutes.