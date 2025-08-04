Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor Gets 'Creator Assistant' AI Agent

Meta's Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor now has 'Creator Assistant', an AI agent capable of performing many development tasks.

Meta launched the Worlds Desktop Editor for Windows in early access in February, alongside deprecating the in-VR creation tools of Horizon Worlds. Worlds Desktop Editor offers the ability to import 3D assets, images, and sound files, place them in a 3D landscape, and implement game logic and other functionality using TypeScript, a popular offshoot of JavaScript.

Since that early access launch, creators in the US were able to AI-generate sound effects and ambient audio, as well as AI-generate TypeScript to add functionality. In April Meta significantly expanded Horizon's AI generation capabilities, letting creators in the US, UK, and Canada generate 3D meshes, textures, and skyboxes too, and in June expanded this to Australia and New Zealand.

The company also recently launched AI-speech NPCs in Horizon Worlds, and we plan to bring you coverage of this soon.

Now, Meta has launched Creator Assistant, an AI agent that can answer questions about Horizon Desktop Editor and automate certain development tasks.

For example, if you tell Creator Assistant “Make a door that opens when a button is pressed”, Meta says the agent will find a door and button in the Asset Library, place them in the world, set their properties, and write and attach TypeScript to make the button open the door.

Here are 24 other examples Meta gives of instructions you could give Creator Assistant:

“Build a floor tile that activates when stepped on.”

“Create a lever that can be switched on and off.”

“Generate coins that players can collect for points.”

“Design a door that requires a key to open.”

“Make health packs that heal players when picked up.”

“Construct a pad that teleports players to another location.”

“Develop a platform that moves back and forth.”

“Engineer an elevator that goes up and down.”

“Build a device that launches players into the air.”

“Design a spinning obstacle that hurts players.”

“Create platforms that fall or disappear when stepped on.”

“Establish an area that makes players run faster.”

“Construct a floor that damages players like lava.”

“Generate a gun that shoots projectiles.”

“Make targets that can be shot at.”

“Create barrels that explode when hit.”

“Implement a countdown timer for my game.”

“Design a door that opens when players get close.”

“Build a puzzle with pressure plates that need specific weights.”

“Create a combination lock puzzle.”

“Generate a box that spawns random items.”

“Implement a randomizer like rolling dice.”

“Design a system that spawns objects repeatedly.”

“Construct a dance floor with music.”

And here are 4 examples the company gives of questions you can ask it:

"How do I create my own custom asset?"

"How do I work with animations in Horizon?"

"How do I learn Typescript?"

"How do I implement a Custom UI system in Horizon?"

An ironic limitation of Meta's Creator Assistant is that it cannot yet leverage the other generative AI tools of Horizon Desktop Editor. This means that when asked to make/construct/create/build something, it will look for existing assets in the Asset Library, not AI-generate new ones.

0:00 / 0:28 1× Creator Assistant in action.

Horizon Desktop Editor has also received another new AI feature called Style Reference.

Meta says Style Reference lets creators generate, save, and reuse "specific styles" to achieve a "consistent results" when using the existing AI asset generation tools, including Mesh, Texture, Skybox, SFX, and Ambient Audio AI generation.

Creators can thus make sure that these generated assets fit the theme and vibe they have in mind for their world or game.

Style Reference

What Meta still hasn't launched yet however, despite repeated teases, is the ability to AI-generate entire worlds.

Called Environment Generation, Meta said in June that it will launch "very soon", and let creators "build an environment based on several different themes".

If the shipping tech lives up to Meta's promises, it could bring the barrier to entry for creating interactive social VR worlds lower than ever, and reduce the minimum time needed from hours to minutes.

Horizon Worlds Desktop Editor is available for free as a Windows desktop application.

Meta is still running its $50 million Meta Horizon Creator Fund to pay creators of "fun and engaging" worlds. Here's the company's description of how the money is being distributed:

"Each month, we’ll pay out bonuses from the Creator Fund to the makers of fun and engaging mobile and [VR] worlds. Bonuses will be tied to worlds’ contributions to the overall ecosystem across time spent, retention, and in-world purchases, so there are a variety of different ways for creators to maximize their earnings."