Meta Smart Glasses 'Conversation Focus' Will Boost Nearby Voices

Meta is readying a Conversation Focus feature for its smart glasses which will amplify the voice of the person you're speaking to.
The feature follows years-in-development research toward what Facebook at the time called enhanced hearing, as part of its "perceptual superpowers" project, back in 2020.
A clip Meta showed during Connect today featured a person pausing during a face-to-face conversation on the street to invoke Meta AI with the command "start conversation focus".
"Amplify your friend's voices in your ear," Mark Zuckerberg promised. "If you're in a noisy restaurant, you're basically going to be able to turn up the volume on your friends or whoever you're talking to."
We'll be extremely curious to test this feature out when it launches. In the clip, the amplified voice seems distorted in a distracting way, and I can't imagine interrupting a conversation to invoke the AI like that. Still, it could be a useful accessibility feature for people hard of hearing.
Meta says Conversation Focus will be available on all of its supported smart glasses, including Ray-Ban Meta, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN, Oakley Meta Vanguard, and Meta Ray-Ban Display.