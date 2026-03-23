visionOS 27 Will Likely Be Unveiled On June 8

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place on June 8 this year.

The main event will be a free online livestream, and there will also be an in-person event at Apple Park.

Apple first announced visionOS, and the Vision Pro headset, at WWDC 23. At WWDC 24 it unveiled visionOS 2 and launched the first beta. And at WWDC 25 it did the same for visionOS 26 – the company changed its naming scheme for all its operating systems to a following year indicator.

Given this pattern, it's highly likely we'll see visionOS 27 at WWDC 2026.

There are currently no rumors as to what visionOS 27 might bring. visionOS 26 was an enormous upgrade, bringing a swathe of new features and fundamental improvements, so it's possible that visionOS 27 will be a smaller affair focused on polish and refinement. But the truth is we simply don't know yet.

Apple just released visionOS 26.4 a few days ago, bringing support for PC VR foveated streaming to Vision Pro. Autodesk VRED is the first major application to add support for it to bring an immersive mode that streams to Vision Pro, and Kia, BMW, Volvo, and Rivian are already using the feature. Meanwhile, X-Plane and iRacing have announced that they plan to release visionOS clients that stream from your PC.

We'll bring you news of any reliable reports as to what to expect in visionOS 27 when we see any, and we'll also cover WWDC 26 in June to bring you all the details of Apple's official announcement.