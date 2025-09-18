Meta Smart Glasses Will Integrate With Garmin Watches For Workout Stats

Meta smart glasses are getting Garmin watch integration, letting you ask Meta AI about workout stats and enabling an Autocapture feature.

Once you link your Garmin to Meta AI, you'll be able to ask questions like “Hey Meta, what’s my heart rate?” or “Hey Meta, how am I doing?” to get real-time information about your current workout.

Meta's glasses are also getting Strava integration. You'll be able to overlay your Garmin and Strava workout stats onto the videos you capture with your glasses, if you want. You can choose exactly which metrics you want to overlay, or none.

The Garmin integration also enables a new feature called Autocapture. After asking Meta AI to enable Autocapture, the glasses will automatically capture video clips when you "hit key distance milestones or ramp up your heart rate, speed, or elevation".

