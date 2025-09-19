Disney Explores Using Ray-Ban Meta Glasses To Guide Guests Around Its Parks

Disney is exploring using Ray-Ban Meta glasses to give guests a personal AI guide in its parks, leveraging the new Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit.

Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit lets phone app developers access the camera, speakers, and microphone array of Meta's smart glasses. It was announced earlier today during the Connect 2025 Developer Keynote, and will arrive as a preview release later this year.

Meta provided an early version of the SDK to select developers months ago, including Twitch, Microsoft, Logitech Streamlabs, and Disney's Imagineering team, who used it to build a custom AI park guide.

Disney's experiment with Meta Wearables Device Access Toolkit.

The demo clip shows a mock guest asking Disney's AI guide what a boat they're looking at is and how to ride it, where to get a snack that matches their dietary requirements, how to get the merch the person in front of them has, and whether a ride they're looking at is appropriate for their four year old.

Disney's AI guide also proactively alerts her, first that a ride she might be interested in currently has a short wait time, asking her if she wants directions, and then that Winnie the Pooh is nearby in case she wants to meet him.

Meta and Disney describe the app as a "prototype" of "a future", and there's no suggestion that it will ship, never mind a release timeline. Issues like Wi-Fi reliability when parks are crowded could make deploying the concept in practice a lot more difficult than showing a controlled demo. Nonetheless, it's an interesting look at what could be possible if venues leverage smart glasses and AI.