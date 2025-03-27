Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset Is Coming Exclusively To Quest 3

Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is a new ILM Immersive game heading to Quest 3 and 3S.

Following the studio's work on the Vader Immortal trilogy and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, ILM Immersive announced on the Quest blog that its next game is Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset. Set around the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, the official Star Wars website states Beyond Victory promises to “put you inside the world of podracing like never before.” Here, you'll meet “up-and-comer” Volo Bolus, who joins forces with legendary podracer pilot Sebulba.

Little else is currently known beyond the upcoming title's focus on mixed reality gameplay, though an original Marvel comic promises to delve into this story further. The cover art is by Phil Noto, it's written by Ethan Sacks, while interior illustrations were done by Will Sliney, Steven Cummings, and Shogo Aoki. That's only available for attendees at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

“Our goal at ILM has always been to find new and exciting ways for players to experience Star Wars stories,” stated Jose Perez III, Director of Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset in a prepared statement.

“Focusing on mixed reality has opened several fascinating doors from an immersion standpoint and allows us to literally bring a galaxy far, far away right into the comfort of players’ homes in a way that’s unlike anything we’ve done before.”

Further details will be shared at the Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan between April 18-20, 2025 at Hall 4, Booth #20-5, which promises a debut look at the new game. Demo versions of Vader Immortal and Tales From The Galaxy's Edge will also be available at this upcoming convention.

A release date is currently unconfirmed, but Star Wars: Beyond Victory - A Mixed Reality Playset is heading exclusively to Quest 3 and 3S.