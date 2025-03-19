Downpour Interactive's Onward Update 2.0 trailer teases next week's "massive" overhaul.

The Meta-owned developer describes the coming update as "the biggest update we have ever done since the game’s release in 2016". It will see all weapons and equipment upgraded, new weapons introduced, the ability to choose and customize your character model, a remaster of a key map, and the introduction of a new one.

Every single weapon and piece of equipment, will take a "huge visual leap", Downpour says, from guns to drones and even smoke grenades. 13 new weapons will also be added in total, including a pump-action shotgun and revolver with unique hand interactions.

And whereas previously everyone on each team looked the same, Onward Update 2.0 will add 20 "operators", including some female options, for players to choose between. Operators can be further customized, so that each player can have a unique look.

MARSOC Operators

Volk Operators

The update will also add a new map, called Overgrowth, and a remastered version of the fan-favorite Downfall. Both will be available in day or night mode. As well as being "more graphically advanced" than current Onward maps, these two new options will add climbable ladders.

Further, the Tanker map will now be available in day mode, not just night.

Downfall Remastered

Overgrowth.

The update is also set to bring dozens of quality-of-life and realism improvements, including more realistic bullet drop and scope zeroing.

Onward Update 2.0 is set to launch next Tuesday, March 25, on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets, Meta PC Store for Link & Rift, and Steam for any VR headset supported by SteamVR.