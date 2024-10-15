BLUD Is A Mixed Reality Unicorn Killing Simulator For Meta Quest

If you absolutely despise cute unicorns, BLUD lets you massacre them in a new mixed reality game for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Described as the "The Ultimate Mixed Reality Rage Room for Meta Quest 3 and 3S", BLUD will find you dealing with an annoying unicorn called Larry, who taunts you and spews a bunch of one-liners. You then carry out your slaughter of the mythical creatures.

Developed by No Ragrets Games, BLUD delivers a buffet of mixed reality carnage, offering various game modes to play and a range of weapons to use. Using the technology in the Meta Quest 3 family, you'll have plenty of ways and reasons to kill the once-lovable creatures in your own home.

There's also a sandbox mode, letting you unleash your hatred for unicorns as you paint your walls red. If you've been hoping to let out your stress in the most violent ways possible, BLUD may be the game for you.

BLUD is launching on the Meta Quest platform on October 17 for $5, and it's available to pre-order now.