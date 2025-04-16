Synth Riders Gets Invaded By Aliens In Challenges+ Update

Synth Riders introduces alien invaders out to ruin your high scores in the new 'Challenges+' update.

Now live for the Quest, PC VR and PlayStation VR2 editions, the latest free Synth Riders update adds aliens intent on messing with your run, achieved through various methods like on-screen notes disappearing or changing colors. Using Power-Ups previously used against other players in multiplayer battles, Kluge Interactive states this enables them across asynchronous Challenges.

Other potential hazards include 'Invaderz' where these aliens target you with missiles, which you must punch or dodge to avoid. 'Warp' turns up the gameplay speed, 'Embiggen' and 'Minimize' make the notes bigger and smaller respectively, 'Prismatic' toggles the prismatic modifier, changing the notes to rainbows. Finally, 'Random Colors' tries to confuse you by mixing up four colors.

Synth Riders - Challenges+ update is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.