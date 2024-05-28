Asgard's Wrath 2's Quest 3 enhanced graphics mode is now available - though enabling it gives up 90Hz.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is a 60+ hour made-for-VR RPG with open world elements, exclusively available on Quest. It received widespread acclaim from critics, including a 10/10 "masterpiece" rating from IGN. Our review praised its "awe-inspiring sequences of truly god-like proportions" and rated it good overall, but criticized its flatscreen-derivative structure.

The latest patch offers an enhanced graphics option for Quest 3 players that provides higher resolution textures and improved shaders, materials, and model details across the entire game. But enabling it gives up 90Hz refresh rate, the key existing enhancement of the game on Quest 3. It's the same situation as the Performance and Quality modes available in many games on traditional consoles.

The enhanced graphics mode is only available for Quest 3. Asgard's Wrath 2 already runs at 72Hz on Quest 2, where the enhancements are unavailable.

Sanzaru Games says the new patch is a roughly 7.5 GB download, and the game will now take up around 33.5 GB total space.