The Dungeons of Eternity spring update is now live on Quest.

Following its release last October on Quest, Dungeons of Eternity, the recipient of our 2023 best multiplayer VR game award, just received its next major patch in its post-launch roadmap. Calling this the 'Longswords and Traps Spring' update, that introduces the two-handed longsword that can be holstered on your back, over 25 new chambers, a level cap increase from 50 to 60, and bHaptics support.

Elsewhere, Othergate confirmed that this update introduces the tier 7 “Nightmare” difficulty, stating that solo play ‘Last Stand' is not available with that setting. There's a new secret enemy type, teleport/blink mode now supports strafing and localization support now includes seven new languages - French, German, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America).

We awarded our highest marks in our Dungeons of Eternity review. Considering it one of the best multiplayer games on Quest, we praised the combat, high production values and co-op support.

Dungeons of Eternity isn't a revolutionary experience but it's an incredibly enjoyable fantasy action RPG to play with a group of friends... Combat is excellent, catering to many different playstyles, while the progression system feels rewardingly well-considered. Dungeons of Eternity quickly became one of the most enjoyable VR co-op experiences I've ever tried and I can't recommend it enough.

Dungeons of Eternity is available now on the Meta Quest platform.