Phasmophobia Kicks Off Easter's Cursed Hollow Event Later This Month

Ghost hunting horror game Phasmophobia kicks off its first event of the year on Steam and PlayStation VR2 next week.

Kinetic Games confirmed that Phasmophobia's first event of the year is Cursed Hollow, which builds on the base game's ghost-hunting gameplay, introducing eerie Easter-themed content. Starting on April 17, the Cursed Hollow invites those daring enough to seek Jackalope totems across nine of the game's seasonally decorated maps, including the Bleasdale Farmhouse which recently got a refresh.

This upcoming event will run for three weeks, letting you complete both Personal and Community objectives to earn themed rewards.

“We’ve made some changes this year following direct feedback from our previous events; from the new reward split, to some interesting new gameplay modifiers,” said Daniel Knight, Kinetic Games Lead Developer and Director in a prepared statement.

This event aligns with Kinetic Games' 2025 roadmap for Phasmophobia, which promises more events for Halloween and the 2025 Holiday season. The roadmap also includes an update to the Grafton Farmhouse, a new small map, and major gameplay updates to how players record evidence called 'Chronicle', as well as a player character overhaul.

Phasmophobia's Cursed Hollow event starts on April 17, and will be available on Steam and PlayStation VR2.