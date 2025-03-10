Phasmophobia Overhauls Bleasdale Farmhouse Map In New Update

One of Phasmophobia's oldest maps just received a new overhaul today.

Now available on all platforms, co-op horror game Phasmophobia has introduced some notable changes to the Bleasdale Farmhouse in its latest update. This rework includes a new layout, new areas, and a “total visual overhaul” with a larger dining room than before. New fragile items have been added for ghosts to mess with, and you can also explore a new tearoom and trophy room.

You can find the full patch notes here, which also list a known issue currently being looked into for VR users. “Players on PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 may experience visual desync when opening doors in Bleasdale. Example: The door may visually remain closed upon opening,” states the developer.

Following last October's launch on PlayStation VR2 and flatscreen consoles, Kinetic Games recently outlined its upcoming roadmap for 2025. Alongside a similar overhaul for the Grafton Farmhouse map, this includes plans for a 'Chronicle' that revamps how you record evidence, a player character overhaul, a brand-new small map, and seasonal events.

Phasmophobia is now available on Steam and PlayStation VR2 in early access.