US President Trump has now exempted many electronic devices, including VR headsets, from his "reciprocal" tariffs.

Enacted by executive order last night, the new exemptions apply to a wide range of US HTS (Harmonized Tariff Schedule) covering electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. Semiconductor chips were already exempted.

One such newly exempted code is 8528.52.00, “Monitors and projectors, not incorporating television reception apparatus; capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine.” According to an official US customs ruling, and sources familiar with importing VR headsets to the US, this code applies to VR headsets.

This means VR headsets won't be subjected to Trump's 125% additional tariff on goods made in China, nor the 10% tariff for countries like Vietnam, rates which kicked in on Wednesday, and the exemptions are retroactive too. Most headsets are made in these two countries.

When first announced at the start of the month, the "reciprocal" tariffs were set to be 34% for China and 46% for Vietnam, and Trump had already enacted a 20% tariff on Chinese imports in recent months, which would have brought the total for China to 54%.

However, when Wednesday arrived, the day on which the tariffs were set to kick in, Trump announced he would limit the rate to 10% for 90 days, except for China, which would see a total rate of 145%. Had this held without exemptions for electronics, it likely would have seen Meta produce Quest in Vietnam only, while some other headset companies would have been forced to raise prices.

Now, these concerns should no longer apply.

Electronics that are made in China, including headsets, will still be subject to the 20% tariff Trump imposed earlier in the year, but are now exempt from the later "reciprocal" tariffs that kicked in on Wednesday.

As such, barring an unexpected change in the US president's mind, headset prices in the US should no longer be forced to increase. Hear that? It's a sigh of relief from our industry.