Quest 3S Is $270 For The Next Two Weeks, A $30 Discount

Quest 3S is $30 off from now until 8:59pm PT on April 26.

That means you can get the 128GB base model for $270, or the higher storage 256GB model for $370.

A similar deal appears to be available in all regions where Quest 3S is sold, with the UK for example seeing £25 off, Canada C$45 off, and Europe €30 off.

While Meta officially states that the offer is only available from Meta Store, we're already seeing some retailers such as Best Buy match the deal.

Quest 3S is Meta's budget headset option. It has all the same VR and mixed reality capabilities of Quest 3, and has the same chip inside, but uses older, lower-quality lenses that aren't fully adjustable, so it may not be suitable for everyone's interpupillary distance (IPD).

While this is an appealing deal, one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for a full-featured headset with color passthrough, if you're willing to pay the extra money, we still recommend buying the proper Quest 3.

