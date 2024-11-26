Quest 3S From Amazon & Target Comes With A $75 Gift Card For Black Friday

Amazon and Target are giving a $75 gift card with Quest 3S headset purchases until the end of Sunday.

You could for example use the gift card to effectively get the official Elite Strap for free, and have $5 left over, or to effectively get the official Elite Strap with Battery for $55, instead of the usual price of $130. Alternatively, you could opt for one of the many much cheaper third party rigid straps and have funds left over.

And as with all Quest 3S purchases, the headset still comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow for free (the deals stack).

Meta is also offering 40% off over a dozen Quest games on its Horizon Store for Black Friday, including Arizona Sunshine 2, Bonelab, Contractors Showdown, Dungeons of Eternity, Into The Radius, and Red Matter 2.

Quest 3S has now been on the market for around six weeks. With the same $300 entry price that Quest 2 had, we expect it to be a popular gift this holiday season, and we'll keep a close eye out for any indications of its level of success.