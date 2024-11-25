Looking for the best deals on VR games this Black Friday? Here's what we've seen so far.

With Black Friday less than a week away on November 29, it's no surprise to see discounts are already coming through fast, and VR gaming is no exception. While we'll mention hardware deals within this list, we're primarily focusing on sales for individual games across Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Vive, and Pico.

Expect this list to receive further updates in the coming days, but for now, here's everything we've spotted.

Quest

Don't expect any major hardware discounts for the recently launched Quest 3S, but for anyone sticking to the Quest 2 or Quest 3 family this year, the Meta Horizon Store has kicked off its Black Friday sales. Available until December 3, using the code 'BFCM24' at checkout can get up to 40% off select games, and this code can be used multiple times.

Many titles are currently on sale, alongside ten separate bundles. We've listed our highlights below but please note that the official list doesn't include every discount:

PC VR

Because the Steam Autumn Sale isn't live until November 27, you won't see as many big PC VR games just yet. However, Black Friday-themed or not, there are a few separate discounts with varying end dates if you're after something new. We've kept our recommendations varied between newer games with smaller discounts and older titles with a larger sale.

Here's what you can currently find for PC VR discounts on Steam.

Notably, the Humble Store has gone live with Black Friday Fest 2024 and there's over 90 SteamVR games included. It's mostly older games on offer, so if you're looking to plug some gaps in your library, here's our highlights.

Elsewhere on the Epic Games Store, you can get Tetris Effect: Connected for 50% off and Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR for 70% off. GOG and GMG also have small PC VR discounts.

PlayStation VR2

Sony's kicked off its latest Black Friday sale until December 2 and while that includes hundreds of different games, there's only 14 PlayStation VR2 supported titles and three DLC packs among the official selection. However, further games not directly linked with the Black Friday sale are discounted elsewhere. Select titles have an increased discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers, too.

We've listed each game in the official selection below, alongside a few additional choices.

With hardware, Sony's given PlayStation VR2 a major discount, and you can get the headset with Horizon Call Of The Mountain for $350. More on that below.

Viveport

While Vive does fall under PC VR, we've made a separate section because there are a few Viveport-specific deals available. The Black Friday sale offers 10% off an Infinity subscription, and Annual subscribers will receive a copy of Arizona Sunshine 2 Deluxe Edition to keep. Eight game bundles are also available for 50% off, which we've detailed below.

Various hardware discounts are live, too. The Vive Focus Vision comes with four games on the Viveport PC store, or five mixed reality games on the standalone Viveport store. We've detailed that in the story below, alongside further discounts for the Vive XR Elite, and Vive Pro 2 headsets.

Pico

Pico regularly bundles several games at once with its headsets offers, and that's no different this Black Friday. This time around, you can get a new Pico 4 Ultra headset with the Pico Motion Trackers, three free games, and a one-month premium subscription for VRChat Plus.

As for individual Pico games, there isn't much to share right now. This may change before Black Friday but until then, we could only find two titles on sale.

If you'd like to inform us about a Black Friday offer we should know about for this article, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.