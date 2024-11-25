Looking for the best deals on VR games this Black Friday? Here's what we've seen so far.
With Black Friday less than a week away on November 29, it's no surprise to see discounts are already coming through fast, and VR gaming is no exception. While we'll mention hardware deals within this list, we're primarily focusing on sales for individual games across Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Vive, and Pico.
Expect this list to receive further updates in the coming days, but for now, here's everything we've spotted.
Quest
Don't expect any major hardware discounts for the recently launched Quest 3S, but for anyone sticking to the Quest 2 or Quest 3 family this year, the Meta Horizon Store has kicked off its Black Friday sales. Available until December 3, using the code 'BFCM24' at checkout can get up to 40% off select games, and this code can be used multiple times.
Many titles are currently on sale, alongside ten separate bundles. We've listed our highlights below but please note that the official list doesn't include every discount:
- Another Door: Escape Room - $11.99
- Arizona Sunshine 2 - $23.99
- Bonelab - $23.99
- Contractors Showdown - $11.99
- Creed: Rise To Glory - Championship Edition - $17.99
- Dungeons of Eternity - $17.99
- Fracked - $11.99
- Guardians Frontline - $14.99
- Hide The Corpse - $11.99
- Hubris - $17.99
- Hunt Together - $11.99
- I Expect You To Die 3 - $14.99
- Into The Radius - $17.99
- LEGO Bricktales - $17.99
- MiRacle Pool - $8.99
- NOPE CHALLENGE - $11.99
- Puzzling Places - $8.99
- Real VR Fishing - $11.99
- Red Matter 2 - $17.99
- Rogue Ascent VR - $5.99
- RUINSMAGUS - $20.99
- Sushi Ben - $14.99
- The 7th Guest - $17.99
- Vermillion - $11.99
- Underdogs - $17.99
PC VR
Because the Steam Autumn Sale isn't live until November 27, you won't see as many big PC VR games just yet. However, Black Friday-themed or not, there are a few separate discounts with varying end dates if you're after something new. We've kept our recommendations varied between newer games with smaller discounts and older titles with a larger sale.
Here's what you can currently find for PC VR discounts on Steam.
- A Fisherman's Tale - $2.99 - 80% off
- After the Fall - $8.99 - 70% off
- Arizona Sunshine 2 - $23.99 - 40% off
- Arizona Sunshine Remake - $23.99 - 20% off
- Crisis Brigade 2 reloaded - $11.99 - 40% off
- F1 24 - $28.00 - 60% off
- Hellsweeper VR - $17.99 - 40% off
- I Expect You To Die Trilogy Bundle - $37.77 - 50% off
- Kayak VR: Mirage - $16.09 - 30% off
- Maskmaker - $2.99 - 80% off
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire - $15.99 - 20% off
- Superhot VR - $9.99 - 60% off
- TOSS! - $9.99 - 50% off
- Unplugged - $7.99 - 60% off
- URBO - $3.29 - 45% off
Notably, the Humble Store has gone live with Black Friday Fest 2024 and there's over 90 SteamVR games included. It's mostly older games on offer, so if you're looking to plug some gaps in your library, here's our highlights.
- Duck Season - $11.99 - 40% off
- Eagle Flight - $4.99 - 75% off
- Into The Radius - $17.99 - 40% off
- Into The Radius 2 - $31.99 - 20% off
- Sprint Vector - $2.99 - 90% off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR - $14.99 - 75% off
- The Talos Principle VR - $8.99 - 70% off
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Tourist Edition - $24.99 - 50% off
- Until You Fall - $12.49 - 50% off
- Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner - $5.99 - 80% off
Elsewhere on the Epic Games Store, you can get Tetris Effect: Connected for 50% off and Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR for 70% off. GOG and GMG also have small PC VR discounts.
PlayStation VR2
Sony's kicked off its latest Black Friday sale until December 2 and while that includes hundreds of different games, there's only 14 PlayStation VR2 supported titles and three DLC packs among the official selection. However, further games not directly linked with the Black Friday sale are discounted elsewhere. Select titles have an increased discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers, too.
We've listed each game in the official selection below, alongside a few additional choices.
- A Fisherman's Tale 2 - $9.99 - 50% off
- After the Fall: Deluxe Edition - $11.99 - 70% off
- Arizona Sunshine 2 - $27.99 - 30% off
- $23.99 (40% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Arizona Sunshine Remake - $23.99 - 20% off
- Before Your Eyes - $8.24 - 45% off
- Colossal Cave - $13.74 - 45% off
- $12.49 (50% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Crazy Kung Fu - $9.99 - 50% off
- Dead Second - $11.99 - 20% off
- $11.24 (45% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Fantavision 202X - $9.99 - 50% off
- GORN - $14.99 - 50% off
- Green Hell VR - $14.99 - 50% off
- Hellsweeper VR - $14.99 - 50% off
- Hotel R'n'R - $14.61 - 35% off
- $13.48 (40% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Hubris - $13.49 - 55% off
- $11.99 (60% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Humanity - $14.99 - 50% off
- Metal: Hellsinger VR - $20.99 - 30% off
- $19.49 (35% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Metal: Hellsinger VR - Dream of the Beast - $3.19 - 20% off
- $2.99 (25% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Metal: Hellsinger VR - Essential Hits - $7.99 - 20% off
- $7.49 (25% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Metal: Hellsinger VR - Purgatory - $4.79 - 20% off
- $4.49 (25% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Pixel Ripped 1995 - $11.99 - 40% off
- $9.99 (50% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Red Matter 2 - $16.49 - 45% off
- $15.59 (48% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- Resident Evil 4 Remake - $19.99 - 50% off
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 - 60% off
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition - $23.99 - 40% off
- Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending - $8.99 - 40% off
- $7.49 (50% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- The 7th Guest VR - $17.99 - 40% off
- $14.99 (50% off) with PlayStation Plus.
- The Wizards: Dark Times - Brotherhood - $14.99 - 40% off
- TOSS! - $9.99 - 50% off
- Unplugged - Air Guitar - $9.99 - 50% off
- Walkabout Mini Golf - $10.49 - 30% off
With hardware, Sony's given PlayStation VR2 a major discount, and you can get the headset with Horizon Call Of The Mountain for $350. More on that below.
Viveport
While Vive does fall under PC VR, we've made a separate section because there are a few Viveport-specific deals available. The Black Friday sale offers 10% off an Infinity subscription, and Annual subscribers will receive a copy of Arizona Sunshine 2 Deluxe Edition to keep. Eight game bundles are also available for 50% off, which we've detailed below.
- Action Bundle - $37.49
- Primal Hunt, Fracked, Vox Machinae
- Adventure Bundle - $33.99
- Kayak VR: Mirage, Ultrawings 2, All-in-One Sports VR
- Best Sellers Bundle - $54.99
- Superhot VR, RUINSMAGUS, GORN, Song in the Smoke
- Hack & Slash Bundle - $44.99
- Until You Fall, Sairento VR, Ancient Dungeon, Drunkn Bar Fight
- Jump Scare Bundle - $29.99
- Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted, Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
- Simulation Bundle - $44.99
- Sushi Ben, The Break-In, The Last Clockwinder, Cooking Simulator VR
- Uncover Mysteries Bundle - $49.99
- Wanderer, Westworld Awakening, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Undead Bundle - $64.98
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, After The Fall, Arizona Sunshine, Zombieland: Headshot Fever, Flock of the Low God
Various hardware discounts are live, too. The Vive Focus Vision comes with four games on the Viveport PC store, or five mixed reality games on the standalone Viveport store. We've detailed that in the story below, alongside further discounts for the Vive XR Elite, and Vive Pro 2 headsets.
Pico
Pico regularly bundles several games at once with its headsets offers, and that's no different this Black Friday. This time around, you can get a new Pico 4 Ultra headset with the Pico Motion Trackers, three free games, and a one-month premium subscription for VRChat Plus.
As for individual Pico games, there isn't much to share right now. This may change before Black Friday but until then, we could only find two titles on sale.
- Creed: Rise To Glory - $19.99 - 33% off
- VR Skater: SL - $12.99 - 48% off
If you'd like to inform us about a Black Friday offer we should know about for this article, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.