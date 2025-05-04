 Skip to content
May The Fourth Be With You - Star Wars VR Games See Deep Discounts Today

 &  David Heaney
May The Fourth Be With You - Star Wars VR Games See Deep Discounts Today

Star Wars VR games are deeply discounted today for Star Wars day.

Deep discounts are available across Quest, PlayStation, and Steam for the Vader Immortal series, Squadrons, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, and Pinball.

Vader Immortal (Quest, Rift, PSVR 1)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a trilogy of interactive VR adventures where you play as a Force-sensitive smuggler and, while we won't spoil the rest of the plot for you, as you can probably guess it involves meeting Darth Vader.

Star Wars: Vader Immortal Trilogy Review - A Splendid Early Exercise In Story-Living
I don’t really like to echo a company’s marketing slogans, especially not in reviews, but in the case of Star Wars: Vader Immortal, you kind of have to. Note: This review is for the entire Vader Immortal trilogy. You can see our individual reviews for each episode below.
UploadVRJamie Feltham

The Vader Immortal trilogy collection is on sale for $10 on Quest and the original PlayStation VR, 66% off the regular price of $30.

Squadrons (PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the cockpit of X-wings, TIE fighters, and more. It has a story-driven singleplayer campaign and competitive multiplayer mode.

Star Wars: Squadrons VR Review - The Galaxy’s Finest Space Combat
Star Wars: Squadrons is finally here and it absolutely delivers. From the incredible set piece moments, excellent new characters, and fantastic VR space combat, this is an adrenaline-fueled blast in the galaxy far, far away that you won’t want to miss. Here’s our Star Wars: Squadrons VR review
UploadVRDavid Jagneaux

Squadrons is a whopping 85% off on Steam and the original PlayStation VR right now, down to just $6 from its regular price of $40.

If you have a gaming PC and a PC-capable VR headset or an original PS VR Squadrons is an absolute must-buy at this price, and we highly recommend grabbing a HOTAS for this one too.

Tales From The Galaxy's Edge (Quest, PS VR2)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an interactive VR adventure in the same style as Vader Immortal. But in this story you're not an important force user, you're a regular person in the Outer Rim wielding a blaster. On your journey you'll meet iconic characters like Yoda and C-3PO, voiced by their original actors.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is the only Star Wars game available on PlayStation VR2, where it has enhanced graphics, sounds, and haptics compared to the original version designed for Oculus Quest.

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Full Review: Bringing Balance To The Force
With the launch of the Last Call DLC, balance is almost fully restored to Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge. Read on for our Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge full Review. At the risk of enraging seemingly all of the internet, let me recall a
UploadVRJamie Feltham

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is on sale for $8.50 on Quest, 80% off the regular price of $40, and $13.50 on PlayStation VR2, 66% off.

On PS VR2 the game includes the Last Call DLC as standard, while on Quest it's a separate purchase. Normally $10, the DLC is on sale for $4, and a bundle with the game and DLC is available for $11.

Pinball (Quest, PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Pinball VR is also on sale across Quest, Steam, and the original PlayStation VR.

Star Wars Pinball VR Review: Making the Bump(er) to Hyper Space
Is this latest addition to the Star Wars VR library worth your time? Find out in our Star Wars Pinball VR review! Zen Studios designed one of VR’s best pinball games with Star Wars Pinball VR, taking the best of Star Wars and pinball and fusing them together in
UploadVRJoshua Broadwell

It's down to roughly $8.50, around 65% off its original price of $25.

