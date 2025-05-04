Star Wars VR games are deeply discounted today for Star Wars day.

Deep discounts are available across Quest, PlayStation, and Steam for the Vader Immortal series, Squadrons, Tales From The Galaxy's Edge, and Pinball.

Vader Immortal (Quest, Rift, PSVR 1)

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a trilogy of interactive VR adventures where you play as a Force-sensitive smuggler and, while we won't spoil the rest of the plot for you, as you can probably guess it involves meeting Darth Vader.

The Vader Immortal trilogy collection is on sale for $10 on Quest and the original PlayStation VR, 66% off the regular price of $30.

Squadrons (PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Squadrons puts you in the cockpit of X-wings, TIE fighters, and more. It has a story-driven singleplayer campaign and competitive multiplayer mode.

Squadrons is a whopping 85% off on Steam and the original PlayStation VR right now, down to just $6 from its regular price of $40.

If you have a gaming PC and a PC-capable VR headset or an original PS VR Squadrons is an absolute must-buy at this price, and we highly recommend grabbing a HOTAS for this one too.

Tales From The Galaxy's Edge (Quest, PS VR2)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is an interactive VR adventure in the same style as Vader Immortal. But in this story you're not an important force user, you're a regular person in the Outer Rim wielding a blaster. On your journey you'll meet iconic characters like Yoda and C-3PO, voiced by their original actors.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is the only Star Wars game available on PlayStation VR2, where it has enhanced graphics, sounds, and haptics compared to the original version designed for Oculus Quest.

Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is on sale for $8.50 on Quest, 80% off the regular price of $40, and $13.50 on PlayStation VR2, 66% off.

On PS VR2 the game includes the Last Call DLC as standard, while on Quest it's a separate purchase. Normally $10, the DLC is on sale for $4, and a bundle with the game and DLC is available for $11.

Pinball (Quest, PC VR, PSVR 1)

Star Wars: Pinball VR is also on sale across Quest, Steam, and the original PlayStation VR.

It's down to roughly $8.50, around 65% off its original price of $25.