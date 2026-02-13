Quest 3S On Sale For $250 With Batman: Arkham Shadow Again At Walmart

Walmart is offering Quest 3S for $250 again, $50 off, and it comes with the $50 VR blockbuster Batman: Arkham Shadow.

That's the price for the 128GB base model, and the 256GB storage model is also on sale for $50 off, bringing it down to $350.

As well as including Batman: Arkham Shadow, the offering comes with 3 months of the Horizon+ games subscription, as with all new Quest headset purchases.

Arkham Shadow was officially included with all Quest 3S purchases for the headset's first seven months on the market, though this was effectively extended during multiple sales and honored for any SKUs with the game's logo on the box. The game, which Meta recently canceled the sequel for, earned a 4.5-star rating in our review, and it's a rare example of a truly made-for-VR AAA title.

This is far from the only time we've seen Quest 3S on sale for $250, and over the holidays it even dropped to as low as $200 for Costco members. But it still remains immense value – a fully standalone and wireless VR headset with tracked controllers, hand tracking, and mixed reality for less than the price of a traditional games console.

One consideration you may want to make if you're considering jumping into VR with this deal, however, is whether the higher-end Quest 3 or Valve's upcoming Steam Frame might better suit your needs.

While Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3, and has the same fundamental capabilities (including the same XR2 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB RAM), Quest 3 features Meta's advanced pancake lenses which are clearer and sharper over a wider area, have a wider field of view, and have precise separation adjustment, making them suitable for essentially everyone's eyes. Meanwhile, Steam Frame has a significantly more comfortable design and promises to make wireless PC VR seamless.

But Quest 3 costs twice as much as Quest 3S on sale, and Steam Frame is likely to cost around three times as much. If you're looking to jump into VR on a budget, or gift a friend or loved one, it's impossible to beat the raw value of Quest 3S.

You can find the deal at Walmart.com.