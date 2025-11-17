Quest 3S Is $200 At Costco And Includes 12 Months Of Horizon+

Quest 3S is just $200 today at Costco for members or $215 for non-members, and includes 12 months of the Meta Horizon+ games subscription.

You can find the deal on Costco's website, and the $100 discount from the regular $300 price will apply at checkout, with a $15 surcharge added if you're not a Costco member.

This is the lowest outright price we've ever seen for Quest 3S, and a year of the Horizon+ subscription normally costs $60. New Meta Quest headsets otherwise come with 3 months of the subscription.

Horizon+ includes a Games Catalog with some of Quest's best VR games like Asgard's Wrath 2, Cubism, Demeo, Dungeons of Eternity, Eleven Table Tennis, Ghosts of Tabor, Job Simulator, Maestro, Onward, Pistol Whip, Red Matter, Synth Riders, The Climb 2, and Walkabout Mini Golf. It also lets subscribers redeem 2 monthly games pre-selected by Meta.

While Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3, and has the same fundamental capabilities (including the same XR2 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB RAM), if you have the funds we always recommend Quest 3 over Quest 3S. The proper Quest 3 features Meta's advanced pancake lenses which are clearer and sharper over a wider area, have a wider field of view, and are fully horizontally adjustable, suitable for essentially everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel slightly less heavy.

Still, at just $200 or $215 and with a year of Horizon+ games, Costco's Quest 3S deal could be hard to say no to. The deal ends today, so grab it quickly if you want to affordably bring a friend or loved one into VR and mixed reality this holiday season.