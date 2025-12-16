 Skip to content
Meta's Holiday Sale Discounts Blockbuster VR Games On Quest

The Meta Horizon Store's 2025 Holiday Sale discounts blockbuster Quest games for the next three weeks.

You can currently get the Quest versions of titles like Alien: Rogue Incursion, both Arizona Sunshine games, Asgard's Wrath 2, Skydance's Behemoth, Metro Awakening, Reach, and Resident Evil 4, for between 20% and 65% off.

You'll also find discounts on a range of indie titles, such as Arken Age, Bonelab, Dungeons of Eternity, Eleven Table Tennis, Figmin XR, GOLF+, Into Black, Myst, Pistol Whip, Titan Isles, Walkabout Mini Golf, and VRider SBK.

The sale ends at 11:59pm PT on January 4, just under three weeks from now, giving plenty of time for people receiving a Quest headset as a gift this Christmas to get some of the top titles at a discounted price.

Here's a list of just some of the games you can grab on sale:

Sale Bundles

Separately, Meta is also offering 15 sale bundles, letting you get multiple games and/or DLC together for a lower price than buying them individually:

If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.

