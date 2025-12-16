Meta's Holiday Sale Discounts Blockbuster VR Games On Quest

The Meta Horizon Store's 2025 Holiday Sale discounts blockbuster Quest games for the next three weeks.
You can currently get the Quest versions of titles like Alien: Rogue Incursion, both Arizona Sunshine games, Asgard's Wrath 2, Skydance's Behemoth, Metro Awakening, Reach, and Resident Evil 4, for between 20% and 65% off.
You'll also find discounts on a range of indie titles, such as Arken Age, Bonelab, Dungeons of Eternity, Eleven Table Tennis, Figmin XR, GOLF+, Into Black, Myst, Pistol Whip, Titan Isles, Walkabout Mini Golf, and VRider SBK.
The sale ends at 11:59pm PT on January 4, just under three weeks from now, giving plenty of time for people receiving a Quest headset as a gift this Christmas to get some of the top titles at a discounted price.
Here's a list of just some of the games you can grab on sale:
- Asgard's Wrath 2: $39 (35% off regular $60 price)
- Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate: $34 (32% off regular $50 price)
- Alien: Rogue Incursion: $14 (65% off regular $40 price)
- Reach: $32 (20% off regular $40 price)
- Human Anatomy VR: $30 (25% off regular $40 price)
- Into the Radius 2: $28 (30% off regular $40 price)
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH: $20 (50% off regular $40 price)
- Arizona Sunshine 2: $18 (55% off regular $40 price)
- Metro Awakening: $20 (50% off regular $40 price)
- BONELAB: $32 (20% off regular $40 price)
- Demeo: $23 (43% off regular $40 price)
- ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos: $16 (60% off regular $40 price)
- Resident Evil 4: $24 (40% off regular $40 price)
- RUINSMAGUS: $20 (43% off regular $35 price)
- Riven: $21 (40% off regular $35 price)
- Myst: $21 (40% off regular $35 price)
- Arken Age: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Shapelab Lite: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Eleven Pickleball: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Ghost Town: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- MEMOREUM: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Of Lies and Rain: $27 (10% off regular $30 price)
- MADiSON: $12 (60% off regular $30 price)
- Titan Isles: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- MotoX: $7 (13% off regular $8 price)
- GOLF+: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Walkabout Mini Golf: $15 (40% off regular $25 price)
- No More Rainbows: $8 (60% off regular $20 price)
- Dungeons of Eternity: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- Waltz of the Wizard: $10 (50% off regular $20 price)
- Plastic Battlegrounds: $8 (20% off regular $10 price)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- Pistol Whip: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- SUPERHOT VR: $15 (40% off regular $25 price)
- Moss: $11 (45% off regular $20 price)
- Into the Radius: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- GORN: $8 (60% off regular $20 price)
- I Expect You To Die: $14 (44% off regular $25 price)
- I Am Monkey: $12 (20% off regular $15 price)
- Eleven Table Tennis: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter: $8 (68% off regular $25 price)
- War of Wizards: $16 (20% off regular $20 price)
Sale Bundles
Separately, Meta is also offering 15 sale bundles, letting you get multiple games and/or DLC together for a lower price than buying them individually:
- Merry Mayhem: HARD BULLET + BONELAB
- Critter-mas: I Am Cat + I Am Monkey
- Boxing Day: Boxing Underdog + Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- Operation: Mischief: Contractors Showdown: ExfilZone + Breachers
- Adventures with Friends: Walkabout Mini Golf
- Un-silent Night: SUPERHOT VR + Pistol Whip
- Sleigh Time: Dungeons of Eternity + GORN 2
- Tales of Yore: Metro Awakening + Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Holiday Survival Bundle: Arizona Sunshine Remake + Into the Radius
- Deck Those Halls: LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT: Fitness Workouts + PowerBeatsVR
- The Walking Dead Series: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners + The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Thrill of the Fight: Complete Bundle: The Thrill of the Fight + The Thrill of the Fight 2
- Ghosts of Tabor Holiday Play Together Pack: Ghosts of Tabor + Team Tactics
- Fruit Ninja VR: Winter Bundle: Fruit Ninja + Fruit Ninja 2
- Jingle Bell Bundle: Nightclub Simulator VR + Nightclub Simulator’s multiplayer mode
If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.