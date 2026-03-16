Meta's Spring Sale Discounts A Bevy Of Quest VR Games

The Meta Horizon Store's 'Finally Spring Sale' features discounts on multiple top sellers for Quest until the end of this week.
Top rated Quest titles like Trombone Champ Unflattened, Arken Age, Dungeons Of Eternity, and Walkabout Mini Golf are on sale alongside dozens of other titles with discounts ranging from ten to over seventy percent off.
The sale can be found here and ends at 11:59 PT on March 22.
Here is a list of some of the games you can pick up on sale right now:
- Legendary Tales: $30 (25% off regular $40 price)
- Arizona Sunshine 2: $20 (50% off regular $40 price)
- BONELAB: $32 (20% off regular $40 price)
- Grimlord: $19 (37% off regular $30 price)
- Dungeons Of Eternity: $20 (33% off regular $30 price)
- Into the Radius: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- iB Cricket: $24 (20% off regular $30 price)
- Townsmen VR: $10 (67% off regular $30 price)
- LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT: Fitness workouts: $17 (43% off regular $30 price)
- Red Matter 2: $16 (47% off regular $30 price)
- Tetris Effect: Connected: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection: $7 (77% off regular $30 price)
- The Climb 2: $13 (57% off regular $30 price)
- Floor Plan 2: $15 (50% off regular $30 price)
- The Climb: $11 (63% off regular $30 price)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition: $12 (60% off regular $30 price)
- In Death: Unchained: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Eleven Table Tennis: $18 (40% off regular $30 price)
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement: $17 (35% off regular $26 price)
- Stranger Things VR: $19 (24% off regular $25 price)
- Ghosts of Tabor: $17 (32% off regular $25 price)
- Maestro: $15 (40% off regular $25 price)
- Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye: $11 (56% off regular $25 price)
- Darksword: Battle Eternity: $14 (44% off regular $25 price)
- Walkabout Mini Golf: $15 (40% off regular $25 price)
- Newton's Playground : Physics Sandbox: $11 (15% off regular $13 price)
- Job Simulator: $14 (30% off regular $20 price)
- Scan or Scam - Cashier Job Simulator: $7 (30% off regular $10 price)
- Battle Talent: $16 (20% off regular $20 price)
- Real VR Fishing: $14 (30% off regular $20 price)
- Deadly Delivery: $9 (10% off regular $10 price)
- NightClub Simulator VR: $6 (14% off regular $7 price)
- Elements Divided: $9 (10% off regular $10 price)
- Tactical Assault VR: $14 (22% off regular $18 price)
- Vacation Simulator: $14 (30% off regular $20 price)
- Puzzling Places: $10 (33% off regular $15 price)
- Red Matter: $13 (48% off regular $25 price
- Synth Riders: $16 (36% off regular $25 price)
- Contractors: $15 (25% off regular $20 price)
Sale Bundles
In addition to the sale, there are ten limited-time bundles currently available:
- Ghosts of Tabor Starter Pack: Ghosts of Tabor + Nuclear Night Edition
- Sandbox Chaos: Newton’s Playground: Physics Sandbox + Plastic Battlegrounds
- Sneaky Fun: Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR + Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
- Magical Combat: Elements Divided + War of Wizards
- Into the Dark: Cave Crave + The Hole Never Ends
- Rec Room Faves: Eleven Table Tennis + Premium Bowling + MiRacle Pool
- Don't Look Down: Walk the Plank + Crowbar Climber
- The Walking Dead Series: The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners + The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Deadly Dungeons: Ancient Dungeon + Deadly Delivery
- Combat Frenzy: Clone Drone in the Hyperdome + No More Rainbows
The specific discounts on titles listed here were scraped from the Meta Horizon Store by an internally-developed automated tool.