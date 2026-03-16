Meta's Spring Sale Discounts A Bevy Of Quest VR Games

The Meta Horizon Store's 'Finally Spring Sale' features discounts on multiple top sellers for Quest until the end of this week.

Top rated Quest titles like Trombone Champ Unflattened, Arken Age, Dungeons Of Eternity, and Walkabout Mini Golf are on sale alongside dozens of other titles with discounts ranging from ten to over seventy percent off.

The sale can be found here and ends at 11:59 PT on March 22.

Here is a list of some of the games you can pick up on sale right now:

Sale Bundles

In addition to the sale, there are ten limited-time bundles currently available:

The specific discounts on titles listed here were scraped from the Meta Horizon Store by an internally-developed automated tool.