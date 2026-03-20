Steam 2026 Spring Sale Discounts Over A Thousand VR Games

Flowers are blooming, the weather is warming up, and most of your favorite VR games are on sale right now.

Steam's annual Spring Sale is now live, running until March 26 at 1pm ET. This is the perfect time to take another look at your wishlist to see if there are any deals to be had.

The full sale can be found here. Scroll down to the filter options and enter 'VR' in the search box to filter the list down to just VR titles.

The following is by no means an exhaustive list as there are well over one thousand VR games on sale, both native and hybrid. At a glance, I've seen discounts as high as 85%.

The Steam Spring Sale ends on March 26 at 1pm ET. Don't miss out on your chance to add to your catalog.