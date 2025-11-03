Moss: Book 2 and UBOAT: The Silent Wolf are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for November.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+. Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog and Indie Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends. Unlike monthly titles, these games do not remain in your library once they've been removed. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly redeemable games were Ghost Town and Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice. So if you grabbed them, these will continue being accessible in your library while you remain subscribed. Meta confirmed various discounts, exclusive avatar cosmetics, and 100 Meta Credits are also available as subscriber perks.

Moss: Book 2

With Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss launching in less than two weeks, it's little surprise to see Moss: Book 2 leading November's monthly games. Playing as Quill's partner while you aid her progress through this world, we praised the sequel when it launched in 2022. Last year also saw Book 2 receive Quest 3 visual upgrades with the original game.

UBOAT: The Silent Wolf

UBOAT: The Silent Wolf originally appeared in 2023, tasking you with commanding a submarine in World War II as you sneak behind enemy lines. This comes with a single-player campaign, and you can also form a crew in co-op for up to four players.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, though it's worth remembering that Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time. A separate Indie Catalog entered beta testing last month, and you can find those games here.

Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard’s Wrath 2

BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR

Blacktop Hoops

Broken Edge

Cook-Out

Cosmonious High

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Dumb Ways Free For All

Dungeons of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

Exploding Kittens VR

Fruit Ninja 2

Fruit Salon

Ghosts of Tabor

Grimlord

Guardians Frontline

Human Fall Flat VR

iB Cricket

I Expect You To Die 3

In Death: Unchained

Job Simulator

Maestro

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Onward

Pets & Stuff

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1995

Premium Bowling

Project Demigod

Puzzling Places

Racket Club

Red Matter

Red Matter 2

Starship Home

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Townsmen VR

Walkabout Mini Golf

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Horizon+ is available with a monthly subscription for $7.99 or annually for $59.99.