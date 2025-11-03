 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Moss: Book 2 & UBOAT Are Quest's Horizon+ Monthly Games For November

 &  Henry Stockdale
Moss: Book 2 & UBOAT Are Quest's Horizon+ Monthly Games For November

Moss: Book 2 and UBOAT: The Silent Wolf are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for November.

What Is Meta Horizon+?

The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+.

Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe.

Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog and Indie Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends. Unlike monthly titles, these games do not remain in your library once they've been removed.

Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly redeemable games were Ghost Town and Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice. So if you grabbed them, these will continue being accessible in your library while you remain subscribed. Meta confirmed various discounts, exclusive avatar cosmetics, and 100 Meta Credits are also available as subscriber perks.

Moss: Book 2

With Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss launching in less than two weeks, it's little surprise to see Moss: Book 2 leading November's monthly games. Playing as Quill's partner while you aid her progress through this world, we praised the sequel when it launched in 2022. Last year also saw Book 2 receive Quest 3 visual upgrades with the original game.

Moss: Book 2 Review - A Satisfying Sequel That Leaves More Room To Grow
Moss: Book 2 takes the logical steps to improve upon the first game, resulting in a stronger sequel. But there’s still much more room for Quill and friends to grow. Read on for our Moss: Book 2 review. Moss: Book 2 moves the needle on for Quill and developer
UploadVRJamie Feltham

UBOAT: The Silent Wolf

UBOAT: The Silent Wolf originally appeared in 2023, tasking you with commanding a submarine in World War II as you sneak behind enemy lines. This comes with a single-player campaign, and you can also form a crew in co-op for up to four players.

Horizon+ Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, though it's worth remembering that Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time. A separate Indie Catalog entered beta testing last month, and you can find those games here.

Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:

  • Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR
  • Blacktop Hoops
  • Broken Edge
  • Cook-Out
  • Cosmonious High
  • Cubism
  • Deisim
  • Demeo
  • Drop Dead: The Cabin
  • Dumb Ways Free For All
  • Dungeons of Eternity
  • Eleven Table Tennis
  • Exploding Kittens VR
  • Fruit Ninja 2
  • Fruit Salon
  • Ghosts of Tabor
  • Grimlord
  • Guardians Frontline
  • Human Fall Flat VR
  • iB Cricket
  • I Expect You To Die 3
  • In Death: Unchained
  • Job Simulator
  • Maestro
  • Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
  • Onward
  • Pets & Stuff
  • Pistol Whip
  • Pixel Ripped 1995
  • Premium Bowling
  • Project Demigod
  • Puzzling Places
  • Racket Club
  • Red Matter
  • Red Matter 2
  • Starship Home
  • Synth Riders
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Climb 2
  • Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
  • Titans Clinic
  • Townsmen VR
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Horizon+ is available with a monthly subscription for $7.99 or annually for $59.99.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More