Moss: Book 2 and UBOAT: The Silent Wolf are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for November.
What Is Meta Horizon+?
The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+.
Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe.
Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog and Indie Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends. Unlike monthly titles, these games do not remain in your library once they've been removed.
Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
Last month's monthly redeemable games were Ghost Town and Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice. So if you grabbed them, these will continue being accessible in your library while you remain subscribed. Meta confirmed various discounts, exclusive avatar cosmetics, and 100 Meta Credits are also available as subscriber perks.
Moss: Book 2
With Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss launching in less than two weeks, it's little surprise to see Moss: Book 2 leading November's monthly games. Playing as Quill's partner while you aid her progress through this world, we praised the sequel when it launched in 2022. Last year also saw Book 2 receive Quest 3 visual upgrades with the original game.
UBOAT: The Silent Wolf
UBOAT: The Silent Wolf originally appeared in 2023, tasking you with commanding a submarine in World War II as you sneak behind enemy lines. This comes with a single-player campaign, and you can also form a crew in co-op for up to four players.
Horizon+ Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ continues offering a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, though it's worth remembering that Meta can remove and add new games from the catalog at any time. A separate Indie Catalog entered beta testing last month, and you can find those games here.
Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- BARTENDER VR SIMULATOR
- Blacktop Hoops
- Broken Edge
- Cook-Out
- Cosmonious High
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Drop Dead: The Cabin
- Dumb Ways Free For All
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Exploding Kittens VR
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Fruit Salon
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Grimlord
- Guardians Frontline
- Human Fall Flat VR
- iB Cricket
- I Expect You To Die 3
- In Death: Unchained
- Job Simulator
- Maestro
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Onward
- Pets & Stuff
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Premium Bowling
- Project Demigod
- Puzzling Places
- Racket Club
- Red Matter
- Red Matter 2
- Starship Home
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Climb 2
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Townsmen VR
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Zero Caliber: Reloaded
Horizon+ is available with a monthly subscription for $7.99 or annually for $59.99.