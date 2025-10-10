Horizon+ Now Has An Indie Catalog, And Quest Games Can Apply To Be Included

Quest developers can now apply to have their game be part of the Horizon+ subscription, and Meta added a new Indie Catalog for smaller titles.

There are currently two main components of Meta's $8/month subscription service for Quest headsets: two monthly redeemable games, and the Games Catalog. Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active, or until you resubscribe. Meanwhile, the Games Catalog is a rotating library of top games.

Meta is now beta testing a third aspect to Horizon+, the Indie Catalog, and letting developers apply for their games to be included in Horizon+ rather than needing to be invited.

Here are the different requirements for the two tiers of catalog:

Games Catalog

Be a paid app on the Horizon Store

12 months or more since first published in the Horizon Store

Have a 4-star rating or higher in the Horizon Store

Have 50 reviews or more in the Horizon Store

Average $25,000 USD monthly revenue from base game sales in the Horizon Store over the last 90 days

Indie Catalog (Beta)

Be a paid app on the Horizon Store

6 months or more since first published in the Horizon Store

Have at least 50 monthly active users

Have a 4-star rating or higher in the Horizon Store

Have 10 reviews or more in the Meta Horizon Store

Average between $50 and $3,500 USD monthly revenue from base game sales in the Meta Horizon Store over the last 90 days

The Games Catalog has a commitment of 3-12 months, while the Indie Catalog has a commitment of 3 months "with the possibility of extending beyond".

Games that have "significant moderation challenges or community standards issues", "crashes, bugs, or poor object interactions", or "unnecessary tutorials or unskippable storylines" will not be accepted, Meta says, suggesting the company is looking for games suitable for new Quest headset buyers looking to quickly get into polished fun without issues that might put them off VR.

Meta says developers will receive a share of the Horizon+ subscription revenue "based on game performance during their participation period", and claims that they can "can earn more each month than they do through base sales alone", though the company won't go into specifics on how payouts are calculated.

Quest developers can apply to be part of Horizon+ on the Meta Developer Dashboard.