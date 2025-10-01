Ghost Town and Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for October.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+. Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly redeemable games were Hubris & MLB Home Run Derby. If you grabbed them, they'll stay in your library while you're subscribed. If you didn't, make sure you grab this month's instead.

Ghost Town

Ghost Town is a singleplayer supernatural puzzle adventure set in the 1980s where you play as an Irish witch turned exorcist and ghost hunter in the search for your missing brother.

Released back in April, we consider Ghost Town to not just be one of the best VR games out this year, but among the best of all time.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice

Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice is a singleplayer RPG where you play Justice, a vampire from the Banu Haqim clan. When your mentor (or sire) is mysteriously murdered and a valuable relic stolen, you journey to Venice in pursuit of answers.

We gave Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice 4 stars in our review when it released just under two years ago, describing it as having a solid story and gameplay crafted with care, though we also noted occasional clunky design elements, a lack of enemy diversity and issues with the AI.

New Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ also offers a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, featuring some of the most iconic games in VR.

Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard’s Wrath 2

BAM

Broken Edge

Cook-Out

Cosmonious High

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Dumb Ways Free For All

Dungeons Of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

Elven Assassin

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Exploding Kittens VR

Fruit Ninja 2

Garden of the Sea

Ghosts of Tabor

Guardians Frontline

Human Fall Flat VR

In Death: Unchained

Job Simulator

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Mini Motor Racing X

Onward

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1995

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Walkabout Mini Golf

Note that Meta can remove games from the catalog at any time, or add new ones.