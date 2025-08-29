Hubris and MLB Home Run Derby are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for September.
What Is Meta Horizon+?
The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+.
Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe.
Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends.
Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
Last month's monthly redeemable games were The Room VR and Starship Troopers: Continuum.
Hubris
Hubris is a sci-fi action adventure game with impressive visuals and a story campaign that takes you to a "beautiful but deadly alien world".
It features running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and shooting mechanics built for VR.
In our PC VR review, we strongly praised its graphics, and were impressed by its movement and interaction mechanics, but found its combat and storyline to be average.
"Hubris probably won’t leave a huge lasting impression, but it’s still a standard action-adventure shooter that’s enjoyable enough to keep you playing through to the end."
MLB Home Run Derby
MLB Home Run Derby is the officially licensed VR Major League Baseball game.
It was released on PC VR and the original PlayStation VR all the way back in 2018, and arrived on Quest last year.
The game includes every MLB team and every MLB ballpark.
New Games Catalog Games
Horizon+ also offers a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, featuring some of the most iconic games in VR.
Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- BAM
- Broken Edge
- Cook-Out
- Cosmonious High
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Dumb Ways Free For All
- Dungeons Of Eternity
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Elven Assassin
- Espire 2: Stealth Operatives
- Exploding Kittens VR
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Garden of the Sea
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Guardians Frontline
- Human Fall Flat VR
- In Death: Unchained
- Job Simulator
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Mini Motor Racing X
- Onward
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Premium Bowling
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Swarm
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Climb 2
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Walkabout Mini Golf
Note that Meta can remove games from the catalog at any time, or add new ones.