Hubris and MLB Home Run Derby are the Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for September.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The $8/month Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two Meta-selected Quest games each month as well as access the dozens of titles in its Games Catalog. The service was formerly called Quest+. Redeeming the monthly games lets you play them while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel the subscription, previously redeemed games won't be playable until you resubscribe. Meanwhile, you get access to all Games Catalog games upon subscribing, until your subscription ends. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's monthly redeemable games were The Room VR and Starship Troopers: Continuum.

Hubris

Hubris is a sci-fi action adventure game with impressive visuals and a story campaign that takes you to a "beautiful but deadly alien world".

It features running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and shooting mechanics built for VR.

In our PC VR review, we strongly praised its graphics, and were impressed by its movement and interaction mechanics, but found its combat and storyline to be average.

"Hubris probably won’t leave a huge lasting impression, but it’s still a standard action-adventure shooter that’s enjoyable enough to keep you playing through to the end."

MLB Home Run Derby

MLB Home Run Derby is the officially licensed VR Major League Baseball game.

It was released on PC VR and the original PlayStation VR all the way back in 2018, and arrived on Quest last year.

The game includes every MLB team and every MLB ballpark.

New Games Catalog Games

Horizon+ also offers a Games Catalog of Quest titles that any subscriber can play, featuring some of the most iconic games in VR.

Here's the full Horizon+ Games Catalog as it currently stands in the US:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard’s Wrath 2

BAM

Broken Edge

Cook-Out

Cosmonious High

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Dumb Ways Free For All

Dungeons Of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

Elven Assassin

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Exploding Kittens VR

Fruit Ninja 2

Garden of the Sea

Ghosts of Tabor

Guardians Frontline

Human Fall Flat VR

In Death: Unchained

Job Simulator

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Mini Motor Racing X

Onward

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1995

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Walkabout Mini Golf

Note that Meta can remove games from the catalog at any time, or add new ones.