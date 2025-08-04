The Room VR and Starship Troopers: Continuum are the Meta Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for August 2025 on Quest.
What Is Meta Horizon+?
The Meta Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog. It was previously called Meta Quest+ until its rebranding in May 2025.
Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.
Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
Now available on Meta's standalone headsets, this follows last month's selection of social deduction hit Among Us 3D and kaiju-themed party game Block Buster. Available now for subscribers to download until August 31, 2025, here's what you can redeem.
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Released five years ago to critical acclaim, The Room VR: A Dark Matter is a narrative puzzler from Fireproof Games (Ghost Town). Our 2020 review considered it “an exemplary puzzle game” with some pacing issues but “supreme interactivity, excellent visuals, and palpably mysterious atmosphere.”
Starship Troopers: Continuum
A direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1997 film, Starship Troopers: Continuum by XR Games (BEATABLE, Hitman 3 VR Reloaded) is an arcade-style co-op wave shooter with roguelite elements. Though we criticized its visual presentation at launch on Quest 3, we believe it offers satisfying fun with a well-considered progression system that incentivizes strategy.
Horizon+ Games Catalog
Horizon+ also offers a games catalog of Quest titles that any subscribers can play. Here's the full Games Catalog library as of August 4, 2025:
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- BAM
- Broken Edge
- Cook-Out
- Cosmonious High
- Cubism
- Deisim
- Demeo
- Dumb Ways Free For All
- Dungeons of Eternity
- Eleven Table Tennis
- Elven Assassin
- Espire 2: Stealth Operatives
- Exploding Kittens VR
- Fruit Ninja 2
- Garden of the Sea
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Guardians Frontline
- Human Fall Flat VR
- In Death: Unchained
- Job Simulator
- Medieval Dynasty New Settlement
- Mini Motor Racing X
- Onward
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Premium Bowling
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Swarm
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Climb 2
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Titans Clinic
- Walkabout Mini Golf
Meta Horizon+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.