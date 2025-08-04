The Room VR and Starship Troopers: Continuum are the Meta Horizon+ monthly redeemable games for August 2025 on Quest.

What Is Meta Horizon+? The Meta Horizon+ subscription lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog. It was previously called Meta Quest+ until its rebranding in May 2025. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe. Horizon+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Now available on Meta's standalone headsets, this follows last month's selection of social deduction hit Among Us 3D and kaiju-themed party game Block Buster. Available now for subscribers to download until August 31, 2025, here's what you can redeem.

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Released five years ago to critical acclaim, The Room VR: A Dark Matter is a narrative puzzler from Fireproof Games (Ghost Town). Our 2020 review considered it “an exemplary puzzle game” with some pacing issues but “supreme interactivity, excellent visuals, and palpably mysterious atmosphere.”

Starship Troopers: Continuum

A direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1997 film, Starship Troopers: Continuum by XR Games (BEATABLE, Hitman 3 VR Reloaded) is an arcade-style co-op wave shooter with roguelite elements. Though we criticized its visual presentation at launch on Quest 3, we believe it offers satisfying fun with a well-considered progression system that incentivizes strategy.

Horizon+ Games Catalog

Horizon+ also offers a games catalog of Quest titles that any subscribers can play. Here's the full Games Catalog library as of August 4, 2025:

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Broken Edge

Cook-Out

Cosmonious High

Cubism

Deisim

Demeo

Dumb Ways Free For All

Dungeons of Eternity

Eleven Table Tennis

Elven Assassin

Espire 2: Stealth Operatives

Exploding Kittens VR

Fruit Ninja 2

Garden of the Sea

Ghosts of Tabor

Guardians Frontline

Human Fall Flat VR

In Death: Unchained

Job Simulator

Medieval Dynasty New Settlement

Mini Motor Racing X

Onward

Pistol Whip

Pixel Ripped 1995

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Swarm

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb 2

Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street

Titans Clinic

Walkabout Mini Golf

Meta Horizon+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.