Among Us 3D Heads To PC Next Month With VR Cross-Play

Following Among Us VR's rebranding to Among Us 3D, the flatscreen version with VR cross-play will follow next month.

Previously revealed back in February, Schell Games is adapting Among Us VR for flatscreen platforms with a new title, Among Us 3D. It retains the VR game's first-person perspective while adding cross-platform multiplayer between PC and VR players, and costs $9.99. Though a release date was unconfirmed at the time, the flatscreen PC edition is now arriving on May 6.

This follows last week's rebranding for Among Us VR across Meta Quest, SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico. While it's now called Among Us 3D on Quest and Pico, the PS VR2 and Steam versions are now listed as Among Us 3D: VR. That's likely been done to differentiate them from the flatscreen version, given Steam and PS5 both support flat games alongside VR titles.

That same rebranding update also added a new in-game currency called Stardust, which Schell Games previously stated would help “support the expansion of the game.” The update added an in-game shop via the Wardrobe, alongside 30 new cosmetic items. More cosmetics are promised through a 'Powered by Wishlists challenge', which depends on how many people wishlist Among Us 3D on Steam.

Elsewhere, Schell Games confirmed Tag Mode will become a permanent option that introduces 'The Infected' role. Future updates also promise new tasks, further collaborations and more, which you can see in the previous Among Us 3D Roadmap.