Sky Legends: An Aeropostal Epic Takes Off On Quest 3 Next Week

Sky Legends: An Aeropostal Epic has gone gold, says developer Super AC. This means active development has been completed and the aerial adventure is good to go for release on Quest 3 headsets on May 18. A PC VR version is also in development.

Sky Legends casts players as a young lawyer in the early 1900s investigating an air mail transport company. The investigation spans over ten years of the company's history, told through interactive scenes where players will take control of different pilots and their planes. The game supports motion controllers and hand tracking.

Watch the announcement trailer here:

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Super AC featured Sky Legends at Gamescom in 2025, where we went hands-on with an early build, saying "regardless of any hand tracking issues or overly simple puzzles, Sky Legends – An Aeropostal Epic certainly piqued my interest in aviation history and lets me immerse myself in achievements I've previously taken for granted."

Sky Legends: An Aeropostal Epic screenshots provided by Super AC.

Sky Legends: An Aeropostal Epic can be wishlisted on Quest 3/3S and Steam.