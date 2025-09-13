Sky Legends – An Aeropostal Epic Is A Flight Simulator Steeped In History

Sky Legends – An Aeropostal Epic has you venturing through aviation history one simulated flight experience or head-scratching puzzle at a time.

Despite having taken eight transatlantic flights in the past three years (and a bucketload more short-haul), I’m embarrassed to admit I know very little about aviation history. I respect the significant contributions made by icons like the Wright Brothers and Amelia Earhart, though my knowledge of their achievements is limited at best. Enter Sky Legends - An Aeropostal Epic, a narrative-focused flight simulator that seeks to guide players through aeronautic history in VR.

At Gamescom 2025, I went hands-on with the speedy demo of Sky Legends, playing through three of its storied missions, which centered around airplane upkeep, route charting, and, of course, piloting.

The first scenario of the demo put me behind the wheel of a seaplane, skimming the ocean tops to experience the first non-stop airmail flight across the South Atlantic, which was initially completed by daring French aviator Jean Mermoz in 1930. Thankfully for my arms, whereas the real-world flight reportedly lasted twenty hours, the level is over and done in around five minutes.

Plopped in the pilot's seat, the cartoon cockpit in front of me contains a compass, radio, and steering wheel. Surviving the voyage ahead requires you to manage all three. From a gameplay perspective, this means periodically tuning the radio and following shifting compass directions to stay on course. On top of cockpit management, there are also external obstacles to bristle against in the form of aggressive direction-changing headwinds and damaging lightning strikes.

Sky Legends uses hand tracking instead of relying on controllers, so I need to pinch to shift the radio dial and grip to interact with the steering wheel. Admittedly, this process feels strange at first, and trying to grasp the ghost steering wheel is a bit unnatural. However, over the course of the flight, the immersive worldbuilding works well to distract from the lack of tactile inputs. Safe to say, after a few close calls, I survived the virgin voyage unscathed.

Mercifully, the second expedition is significantly more tame, with Sky Legends sending me to a hangar in Brazil to fix up the lettering on a stationary plane. This tasks you with inspecting and correctly identifying the specific model of vehicle, then matching it to one of three pictures provided. From here, I need to choose from a pool of overlapping stencils and paste them onto the ship. Unfortunately, unlike the flying portion of the demo, the hand tracking here isn’t quite as smooth, needing a few attempts to successfully affix these stencils.

Switching gears one last time, the final level takes place in the city of Toulouse – a city associated with the French aeronautical industry. It's centered around organizing a flight path by inspecting the symbols on miniature busts and placing them in order on a map according to their markings. An engaging concept in theory, but the actual process is a little too simple to be truly challenging or rewarding, which is a shame.

Regardless of any hand tracking issues or overly simple puzzles, Sky Legends – An Aeropostal Epic certainly piqued my interest in aviation history and lets me immerse myself in achievements I've previously taken for granted. Bolstered by its consistent cartoonish visual style and time-coded score, I’m curious to see what other gravity-defying triumphs will make the cut at launch.

Sky Legends – An Aeropostal Epic is coming to Steam and Quest next year.